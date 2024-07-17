1. Make customer-centricity a core component of your strategy

Customers today are more conscious of the values of and delivered by the organizations from which they buy goods and services. They also know it has never been easier to switch solutions or products if they’re not getting what they want from those organizations. In short, organizations should do everything possible to attract and retain loyal customers. While estimates vary by industry, it is well documented that it costs significantly more (link resides outside of ibm.com) to recruit a new customer than to retain existing ones.

An organization’s customer service vision can set the tone for the employees to understand how important their role is in the delivery of excellent customer service.

As such, organizations must be more mindful of every potential touch point on the customer journey as an opportunity to reinforce value and ensure customers are happy with the experience. Organizations should surprise and delight existing, high-value customers by asking how they can provide more value. Some examples of how they can do this include providing limited edition or exclusive offerings or otherwise surprising and delighting those customers when possible. Making customers happy upfront will lessen the impact should something go wrong in the future.

2. Embrace technology

While human representatives remain a critical component of any customer service strategy, technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) can help organizations serve more customers more effectively. AI can provide automated chat support, live script recommendations for representatives on phone calls with customers, predictive issue resolution, and other enhancements that help customer service reps do their jobs quicker and more effectively.

3. Ensure customer service is an omnichannel offering

It is more complicated to manage customer support today than at any time in the past. Long gone are the days when customers would try to reach organizations individually through the two dominant channels of the time—a customer service phone line or by writing a letter. Organizations often deploy a customer support strategy where all customer service issues go to one help desk. There, those issues can be routed to available reps that can address the issue based on their expertise or availability.

Now, customers have a variety of channels to receive and send communications, such as text-based social media, online videos, chat rooms, help forums and chatbots.

As such, front-line customer service teams must be adept at addressing real-time customer issues wherever they are raised. These teams must understand that other customers can easily see whether an organization is responding to its customers’ questions and know exactly what those organizations are saying.

The modern customer service approach means many organizations must invest in talent development initiatives to prepare customer service reps for the future.

For example, customer service now takes place in an omnichannel environment where they may need to triage conversations occurring on multiple channels. Organizations can improve the time-to-response by deploying chatbots to understand a customer’s general requests.

While this automation strategy saves costs, an organization must be quick to switch to a human operator in the customer support team if the chatbot cannot successfully solve that customer’s issue. Maintaining a high level of customer service standards is incredibly important.

Complicating these requests is that they’re being seen by thousands if not millions of people, further creating additional customer service issues through word-of-mouth conversations. For example, a customer complaining about a product immediately failing to work just days after purchase will discourage some potential customers who read that message from buying the same product. Of course, this can cut both ways. Customers who discuss a positive experience they had with a brand could help that organization recruit new customers.

4. Create a comprehensive self-service knowledge base

While many customers may prefer speaking directly with a representative, others are more than happy to research a solution to their issue and solve it themselves. Organizations therefore should invest in educational resources like frequently asked questions (FAQs) and larger informational databases to provide a wealth of information to those who prefer finding the answer on their own. This approach increases the utility of solutions for a percentage of customers and alleviates some bottom-line costs because it does not require customer support reps to hold costly one-to-one conversations. It also frees up the other support agents to deal directly with more customers who prefer having a representative walk them through solutions.

5. Track customer information

Customer relationship management (CRM) systems are a great way to know more about existing and new customers. CRMs are incredibly important for customer service operations to know if and when a customer had an issue, whether it was resolved and any necessary follow-up steps that may arise. It can also determine if certain types of customers are buying more of or less of the products than in the past, allowing the organization to effectively deploy the right resources to maximize value. However, organizations must protect this customer data at all costs, as there are legal and reputational obligations for safeguarding customer information.

6. Identify and track SMART Goals

No customer service strategy is complete without metrics, KPIs and continuous measurement. Organizations must have the right key performance indicators (KPIs) for customer satisfaction and must track them regularly.

Organizations must ensure they have well-defined and achievable customer service goals. A great way to do so is to use the SMART (specific, measurable and achievable in a reasonable time frame) framework that ensures goals have concrete targets and the organization can easily assess whether they succeeded or not.

For instance, it is nearly impossible to ensure 100% perfect customer happiness. And it is also unlikely that every customer who raises an issue with a customer service agent will go away from the encounter completely satisfied. They must first benchmark how the organization is doing in these key areas, set specific targets for improvement and track progress.

While every organization will have different benchmarks and therefore, unique goals, here are some metrics they can measure to determine those SMART goals.