AI for customer service solutions

Save people from a bad experience. Use AI agents to drive customer satisfaction and higher ROI.
Discover watsonx Customer Care Agents Put AI to work for customer service
Illustration of hand pointing to task with three digital assistant hands executing the skills

Meet customer needs with timely actions and reliable answers

Deliver exceptional customer service by enhancing support processes, boosting agent productivity, and ensuring personalized interactions, while prioritizing data security to build trust and safeguard customer information.

Join IBM at Customer Contact Week,  June 9-12

Visit us at booth #1302 and attend our roundtable discussion on June 12th: Agentic AI is reinventing customer service… Are you ready?

Explore the event
Benefits
Enhance call center efficiency

Launch AI agents to increase call center efficiency and reduce costs. They help meet targets for cost per call, call handling times, first-call resolution, net promoter score (NPS), and customer satisfaction (CSAT). Nontechnical staff can customize AI agents to fit policies, integrate with systems, and search knowledge bases—no coding needed.
Boost agent productivity

AI helps them access insights and relevant information, allowing customer service representatives to respond to inquiries more quickly and confidently.
Increase customer satisfaction

AI agents address complex inquiries in real time, helping customers achieve their desired outcomes efficiently.

Solutions

watsonx orchestrate - use cases illustration - 4 customer services - NO text version

watsonx Orchestrate 

With IBM watsonx Orchestrate you can build intelligent AI agents for customer service without writing code to deliver exceptional customer experiences with fast, consistent answers and self-service support across all your digital channels.
Explore watsonx Customer Care Agents
Full length shot of a mature woman going through the finances of her coffee shop

Customer service transformation 

Faced with rising customer expectations and operational costs, organizations need to deliver for their customers and transform their teams. With AI for customer service, IBM Consulting® helps organizations develop a data and AI strategy to transform the customer service experience and empower their employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams for improved profitability.
Explore IBM customer service consulting services
AI in the real world 10% Error reduction in Avid Solutions' project management processes Read the Avid Solutions story 40% Customer engagement increase in all Camping World platforms Read the Camping World story

Insights

Hear from our leaders and discover how you can put AI to work and transform customer service in your enterprise.
Save people from screaming "representative"- episode 4 cover art for ibm.com page
Save people from screaming “representative”
Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to the AI in Action podcast, where we dive into how generative AI (gen AI) is making human and virtual agents better at their jobs.
Guidebook Illustration - AI academy
Put AI to work for customer service
Improve contact center productivity and delight customers, the top priority for gen AI investment according to CEOs.
23-RL1217-9AMM_A_AUG01_ENG_CEOs Guide to generative AI - Digital Customer Service
From cost center to value creator
No single area of an organization provides a better foundation to demonstrate gen AI success than customer service.
Take the next step

Be the reason that your customers experience a new level of happiness.

 Book a live demo