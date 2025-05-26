Deliver exceptional customer service by enhancing support processes, boosting agent productivity, and ensuring personalized interactions, while prioritizing data security to build trust and safeguard customer information.
Launch AI agents to increase call center efficiency and reduce costs. They help meet targets for cost per call, call handling times, first-call resolution, net promoter score (NPS), and customer satisfaction (CSAT). Nontechnical staff can customize AI agents to fit policies, integrate with systems, and search knowledge bases—no coding needed.
AI helps them access insights and relevant information, allowing customer service representatives to respond to inquiries more quickly and confidently.
AI agents address complex inquiries in real time, helping customers achieve their desired outcomes efficiently.
With IBM watsonx Orchestrate you can build intelligent AI agents for customer service without writing code to deliver exceptional customer experiences with fast, consistent answers and self-service support across all your digital channels.
Faced with rising customer expectations and operational costs, organizations need to deliver for their customers and transform their teams. With AI for customer service, IBM Consulting® helps organizations develop a data and AI strategy to transform the customer service experience and empower their employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams for improved profitability.
Hear from our leaders and discover how you can put AI to work and transform customer service in your enterprise.
Be the reason that your customers experience a new level of happiness.