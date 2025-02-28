Most transformations fall short of expectations, often through a combination of employee resistance and a difficulty capturing value when it’s time to scale. Our research suggests that as many as 70% of digital transformations fail, while 60% of ERP transformations don’t produce their intended results. These statistics underline a broader issue with how enterprises adapt to changing landscapes—and explain why many businesses are struggling to capture the full benefit of technological progress in such groundbreaking times.

As we’ve found at IBM Consulting, four factors impact a digital transformation’s potential for success, regardless of the technology deployed:

1. The level of an organization's readiness

2. The quality of its employee experience

3. The alignment of its operating model

4. How effectively it tracks its value over time

By attuning to these four variables, clients embarking on a wide-ranging business transformation capture ten times more value than they could from any technological transformation alone.