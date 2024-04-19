“Right now, our freelance interviewers complete 20,000 technical interviews a month for customers across the globe,” explains Warren Sukernek, Vice President of Marketing at FloCareer. Through its Interview-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, FloCareer helps its customers achieve a 70% reduction in their hiring turnaround time. It also offers a positive experience for job candidates. Currently, FloCareer’s candidate satisfaction rate on post-interview surveys is 94%.

FloCareer aims to maintain a robust pipeline of interviewers with a broad range of technology skills. “In the tech world, the skills in demand are always changing. We need to be ready to help our customers hire technologists who are experts in the latest coding languages and methodologies,” notes Sukernek.



FloCareer’s continued success depends on its ability to diversify its roster of interviewers and empower them to deliver a positive experience for their customers as well as job candidates. This is why FloCareer turned to ThisWay Global (link resides outside of ibm.com) and IBM® watsonx Orchestrate.

