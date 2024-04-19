How does a business maintain the hiring levels necessary to conduct thousands of technical interviews while also delivering a positive experience for candidates?
“Right now, our freelance interviewers complete 20,000 technical interviews a month for customers across the globe,” explains Warren Sukernek, Vice President of Marketing at FloCareer. Through its Interview-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, FloCareer helps its customers achieve a 70% reduction in their hiring turnaround time. It also offers a positive experience for job candidates. Currently, FloCareer’s candidate satisfaction rate on post-interview surveys is 94%.
FloCareer aims to maintain a robust pipeline of interviewers with a broad range of technology skills. “In the tech world, the skills in demand are always changing. We need to be ready to help our customers hire technologists who are experts in the latest coding languages and methodologies,” notes Sukernek.
FloCareer’s continued success depends on its ability to diversify its roster of interviewers and empower them to deliver a positive experience for their customers as well as job candidates. This is why FloCareer turned to ThisWay Global (link resides outside of ibm.com) and IBM® watsonx Orchestrate.
FloCareer aims to grow its staff by 10–20% with the help of responsible AI and intelligent automation
technical interviews FloCareer conducts each month
FloCareer partnered with ThisWay Global and implemented IBM watsonx Orchestrate in order to expand its pipeline of potential interviewers, take steps toward removing (link resides outside of ibm.com) unconscious bias from its hiring processes, and improve the efficiency of its candidate communications and scheduling.
“We source candidates for our open interviewer roles using ThisWay Global’s platform and then we look to watsonx Orchestrate to automate the outreach to qualified candidates. As we continue expanding our adoption of watsonx Orchestrate, we will also be automating interview scheduling. All of this will help us shorten our own hiring turnaround time and grow our team more efficiently,” explains Sukernek.
ThisWay Global offers FloCareer a database of 169 million diverse candidates powered by an unbiased AI-powered matching algorithm (link resides outside of ibm.com) that makes it easier for the FloCareer team to ethically source and identify qualified interviewers for its business. Powered by the latest AI technology and extensive integrations, watsonx can handle interview scheduling and follow-up communications, freeing up the FloCareer team to focus on relationship-building and delivering a positive experience for the candidates applying for its open interviewer roles.
Now that the implementation is well underway, FloCareer can ask watsonx in natural language for job candidates and receive a list of highly qualified professionals within seconds, thanks to the ThisWay Global integration. The team can refine the list as needed and quickly begin candidate outreach using watsonx. “These platforms make the process of finding top talent much easier. Overall, they increase the effectiveness of the hiring process and streamline the recruitment workflow,” explains Nasar Mirza, Onboarding Manager at FloCareer. All of this leads to improved productivity, great hires, and a positive candidate experience.
As it advances its adoption of these solutions, FloCareer aims to increase its roster of freelance interviewers globally by 10%–20% and add expertise for new technologies including prompt engineering and large language models (LLMs). Going forward, it plans to explore opportunities to serve customers in new verticals who are recruiting candidates across different functional areas as well.
“We are excited to continue our collaboration with ThisWay Global and IBM watsonx Orchestrate to grow our team and continue delivering an excellent candidate experience,” says Nasar Mirza, Onboarding Manager at FloCareer.
Since 2019, FloCareer (link resides outside of ibm.com) has been empowering startups and enterprises to scale their R&D organizations through its Interview-as-a-Service platform which enlists freelance software developers to conduct technical interviews. Since its founding, FloCareer has conducted over 500,000 interviews all over the world. Its mission is to help its customers hire faster, better and at scale by providing a robust and diverse pipeline of freelance software developers and empowering them to deliver a rigorous hiring process across a wide variety of technology roles.
ThisWay Global (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an award-winning, Google-accelerated, venture-backed leader in the HR tech industry. The company’s commitment to bias removal, candidate-to-job matching technology and certified diversity supplier (WBENC) status gives it a significant lead over its competition. ThisWay is an IBM Silver Partner and the initial go-to-market partner of IBM watsonx Orchestrate. ThisWay Global's proprietary network has more than 8,500 unique diversity-based partners, providing companies and governments with a unique database of highly-skilled candidates, reducing bias and increasing diversity across all industries. The privately-held company’s headquarters are in Austin, Texas.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504.
Produced in United States of America, August 2023.
IBM and the IBM logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.