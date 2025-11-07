CI/CD strategies and tools enable developers to transition away from the cumbersome, and often tedious, manual processes that accompany traditional development.

Traditional development follows a linear, sequential process, where each stage—requirements gathering, design, coding, manual testing and deployment—must be completed before the next begins, even if there are lengthy gaps between each phase.

Each developer was responsible for manually integrating code into new iterations of an app or service. Different pieces of code didn’t always work well together, and developers integrated their changes on different timelines (sometimes at the last minute), so integration was a time-consuming, error-prone process, especially for large development teams.

Software testing was also infrequent. Teams typically implemented large batch updates all at once (often after code implementation), which allowed bugs to slip through the cracks and accumulate in the codebase. When issues arose, developers struggled to figure out which change introduced the issue.

As a result, teams encountered more challenging debugging and quality assurance tasks, higher failure rates and slower code releases; users saw more software errors and glitches; and businesses lost revenue to process inefficiencies.

CI/CD automates most aspects of building, testing and releasing software. Automated pipelines implement continuous integration, testing and deployment throughout the development lifecycle, improving pipeline efficiency and reliability.

Code changes are continuously and incrementally merged into a shared repository, automatically built and tested after each commit, and quickly deployed (sometimes multiple times daily). Small changes and frequent code commits enable developers to catch issues earlier and perform rollbacks more easily.

With CI/CD tools, teams immediately know the results of each commit, and everyone can see the status of every build, test and deployment. These features help increase pipeline transparency for development and operations teams and simplify inter-team collaboration.