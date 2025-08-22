Beyond shift left: How "shifting everywhere" with AI agents can improve DevOps processes

Imagine ordering food for a dinner party, but the delivery robot transporting your meal gets stranded because it can’t navigate the uneven sidewalks in your neighborhood. Or because its GPS system isn’t equipped to find detours around a nearby road closure.

Or worse yet, the robot arrives but your food is missing—cybercriminals hacked the delivery service’s authentication protocols and took your meal (and your personal data).

Without advanced testing and security practices to match today’s software environments and cybersecurity threats, DevOps teams, and the end users who rely on their products, might encounter such problems with greater frequency. Many customers would get frustrated and move to another delivery service (no one likes being unexpectedly hungry), and the business would feel the impact of that frustration in their bottom line.

Agentic AI tools can help the delivery service’s development team avert such issues. For example, the team could use agents to create a comprehensive test suite that identifies flaws and security vulnerabilities during the coding phase, well before delivery robots fetch their first order.

In fact, agentic AI tools can use multi-agent “teams” to create high-fidelity digital twins that simulate real-world challenges the robots might encounter, enabling developers to test code behavior and dependency interactions before they start coding. This constitutes a “shift left,” moving testing and quality assurance practices earlier in the software development lifecycle.

With the complexity of modern software systems, and the demand for greater agility and collaboration, that focus on early detection has evolved into the more comprehensive DevSecOps practice of “shift everywhere.” A shift everywhere approach aims to “automate the integration of security and security practices at every phase of the software development lifecycle.”

This is a big task—practically and culturally—one that has driven many enterprises to more fully explore how they can leverage the capabilities of AI in DevOps practices. Among the newest of those technologies is agentic AI, which can:

Execute multi-step tasks. AI agents can break down high-level goals into smaller subtasks and carry tasks through multiple stages to completion.

Adapt in real time. AI agents can adjust their behavior and plans based on new information or changing conditions.

Collaborate on task and workflow orchestration. Agentic AI systems can coordinate and communicate with other AI agents to achieve shared objectives.

Improve themselves over time. With features like reinforcement learning, AI agents can learn from experiences, improving their decision-making and adjusting strategies over time.

Agentic AI tools also have autonomous decision-making capabilities, and businesses are excited about the possibilities.

According to the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV), “86% of executives say that by 2027, AI agents will make process automation and workflow reinvention more effective.” Nearly 80% of senior executives have already adopted some form of agentic AI at their companies, and 19% of businesses are deploying agentic AI at scale.

Intelligent AI agents can now orchestrate software development, deployment, monitoring and upgrades. They can make shift left and shift everywhere practices more manageable for overburdened developers, who might not always have the bandwidth to thoroughly test and secure software before it’s deployed.