What is platform engineering?

Platform engineering is primarily a discipline within software engineering, software development and IT operations, and is a key component of DevOps. It involves a combination of practices, processes and roles dedicated to building and maintaining internal platforms that enhance developer productivity and operational efficiency.

Like designing a workshop where all necessary tools and materials are perfectly arranged, platform engineering helps create a secure, consistent environment for developers to focus on their projects. This specialized area of software development enhances developer productivity and operational efficiency by building and managing internal developer platforms (IDPs).

IDPs reduce complexity by providing standardized, self-service tools and automated workflows, which help minimize errors and enable developers to work more effectively within a secure, governed framework. By maintaining these steady environments, platform engineering allows developers to focus on innovation while accelerating product delivery, enhancing security and supporting scalability.

Platform engineering is especially important in cloud-native environments where scalable and resilient infrastructure is crucial. Using infrastructure as code (IaC), platform engineering automates the management and setup of infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency, security and compliance.

More engineering organizations are forming platform engineering teams to reduce the complexity of software delivery, manage underlying infrastructure and provide reliable tools and workflows. These initiatives help enhance the developer experience, accelerate the delivery of applications and align development with business objectives.