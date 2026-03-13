Few-shot prompting with LangChain

In this tutorial, you will learn how to build a Sales Intelligence Orchestrator with IBM watsonx Orchestrate and its Agent Development Kit (ADK). The agent uses a LangChain-powered prompt compilation tool to apply few-shot prompting and deliver insights grounded in enterprise knowledge documents. It combines deterministic Python logic with few-shot prompting to guide LLM reasoning, a lightweight and highly controllable approach to prompt engineering.

The agent works with a synthetic sales dataset covering four regions across five weeks. It deterministically computes key metrics in Python such as revenue attainment, conversion rate and pipeline coverage. It then packages these metrics into a few‑shot prompt and passes them to the large language model (LLM), which returns insights with recommended actions.

You will build the entire pipeline from scratch. You’ll go from a raw dataset to a fully deployed conversational AI agent. The process uses Python and the watsonx Orchestrate CLI. And the entire pipeline is built and deployed with PowerShell. All required files for this tutorial including the sales dataset, knowledge documents and pipeline code are available in the IBM GitHub repository. You can download them directly from there before starting.