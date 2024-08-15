What is parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT)?

Traditional full fine-tuning methods involve slight adjustments to all the parameters in pretrained LLMs to adapt them for specific tasks. But as developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL) have led models to grow larger and more complex, the fine-tuning process has become too demanding on computational resources and energy.

Also, each fine-tuned model is the same size as the original. All these models take up significant amounts of storage space, further driving up costs for the organizations that use them. While fine-tuning does create more efficient machine learning (ML), the process of fine-tuning LLMs has itself become inefficient.

PEFT adjusts the handful of parameters that are most relevant to the model’s intended use case to deliver specialized model performance while reducing model weights for significant computational cost and time savings.