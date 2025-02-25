Scale productivity with AI agents and assistants

Let's reimagine how work is done

IBM AI agents and assistants combine gen AI and automations to simplify information access. This enables them to tackle increasingly complex, multi-step tasks, automating routine and complicated workflows for employees and customers.

Our AI agents and assistants are designed for high-impact use cases, driving significant value by helping to improve productivity, customer experience, application modernization and IT operations. They’re open and compatible with your existing systems and models.
AI agents and assistants

Unlock new levels of productivity 

 AI agents for enterprise productivity
Enable business users to delegate common and complex tasks by using natural language and help them deliver better decisions and outcomes.
Build your own AI assistant
Empower everyone in the organization to build and deploy better virtual agents to deliver consistent and intelligent results.
AI coding assistants for enterprise developers
Accelerate developer productivity and onboarding, support application modernization and IT automation.
Case studies

See how organizations achieved new levels of productivity and customer service with AI assistants:
Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works, Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong
Water Corporation
Water Corporation, with IBM Consulting®, migrated its SAP infrastructure to the AWS cloud. This led to cost savings, reduced carbon emissions and a more flexible system due to automation and AI, enhancing operational efficiency.
Side view of an African American businessman working in the modern office, sitting by a desk, using his laptop and drawing architectural drawing. Social distancing and self isolation in quarantine lockdown
Westfield Insurance
This leading US property and casualty insurance provider improved developer productivity by using a purpose-built AI coding assistant. This reduced the time for a developer to understand the application and its dependencies by 80%.
Crowded Aleksi street, Helsinki, Finland
City of Helsinki
This capital city is using a ‘multi-chatbot’ to combine capabilities and data from 6 healthcare and social services, tearing down siloes to deliver intuitive citizen services more efficiently.
Sports Clips - picture of employees in uniform (4 women and 1 man)
Sport Clips
This major US hair care franchise is aiming to grow its workforce by 30% and improve employee productivity and engagement by using responsible AI and intelligent automation.
20220711-m-camping-world-1600x900
Camping World
This large retailer of recreational vehicles reimagined its customer experience by using an AI assistant named Arvee, which helped to increase customer engagement by 40% and agent efficiency by 33%.
Closeup of young Asian women friends arriving from supermarket with grocery bag and unpacking in kitchen at home. Lifestyle healthy food eating enjoying natural life concept.
Avid Solutions
This R&D firm with a bold mission to revolutionize food production and sustainable agriculture uses AI assistants to help automate and optimize workstreams, such as customer onboarding, project management and expense reporting.

Use cases by industry

Create and post jobs faster
Empower patients
Improve customer self-service and routing to live agents
Deliver the best customer experiences in the worst of times
Provide 24x7 citizen support
Deliver omni-channel support for more customer engagement and wallet share
Streamline a variety of HR tasks
Spend less time sourcing candidates
Resources Conversational AI use cases for enterprises
Learn about popular real-world use cases, the qualities of a good AI conversationalist, implementation best practices and current trends.
Go from do to done faster
IBM product expert, Tina Williams, walks you through how watsonx Orchestrate can help employees execute common work tasks, faster.
9 ways developers can benefit from gen AI assistants
Understand 9 “low hanging fruit” use cases where AI can noticeably speed up team productivity and improve the developer experience.
