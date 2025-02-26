Build an AI-powered multimodal RAG system with Docling and Granite

26 February 2025

 

Authors

BJ Hargrave

Open Source Developer, STSM

Erika Russi

Data Scientist, IBM

In this tutorial, you will use IBM's Docling and open source IBM Granite vision, text-based embeddings and generative AI models to create a RAG system.

Multimodal retrieval-augmented generation

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a technique used with large language models (LLMs) to connect the model with a knowledge base of information outside the data the LLM has been trained on without having to perform fine-tuning. Traditional RAG is limited to text-based use cases such as text summarization and chatbots.

Multimodal RAG can use multimodal LLMs (MLLM) to process information from multiple types of data to be included as part of the external knowledge base used in RAG. Multimodal data can include text, images, audio, video or other forms. Popular multimodal LLMs include Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama 3.2 and OpenAI’s GPT-4 and GPT-4o.

For this recipe, you will use an IBM Granite model capable of processing different modalities. You will create an AI system to answer real-time user queries from unstructured data in a PDF.

Tutorial overview

Welcome to this Granite tutorial. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to harness the power of advanced tools to build an AI-powered multimodal RAG pipeline. This tutorial will guide you through the following processes:

  • Document preprocessing: Learn how to handle documents from various sources, parse and transform them into usable formats and store them in vector databases by using Docling. You will use a Granite MLLM to generate image descriptions of images in the documents.
  • RAG: Understand how to connect LLMs such as Granite with external knowledge bases to enhance query responses and generate valuable insights.
  • LangChain for workflow integration: Discover how to use LangChain to streamline and orchestrate document processing and retrieval workflows, enabling seamless interaction between different components of the system.

This tutorial uses three cutting-edge technologies:

  1. Docling: An open-source toolkit used to parse and convert documents.
  2. Granite: A state-of-the-art LLM that provides robust natural language capabilities and a vision language model that provides image to text generation.
  3. LangChain: A powerful framework used to build applications powered by language models, designed to simplify complex workflows and integrate external tools seamlessly.

By the end of this tutorial, you will accomplish the following:

  • Gain proficiency in document preprocessing, chunking and image understanding.
  • Integrate vector databases to enhance retrieval capabilities.
  • Use RAG to perform efficient and accurate data retrieval for real-world applications.

This tutorial is designed for AI developers, researchers and enthusiasts looking to enhance their knowledge of document management and advanced natural language processing (NLP) techniques. The tutorial can also be found in the IBM Granite Community's Granite Snack Cookbook GitHub in the form of a Jupyter Notebook.

Prerequisites

  • Familiarity with Python programming.
  • Basic understanding of LLMs, NLP concepts and computer vision.

Step 1: Setting up the environment

Ensure you are running Python 3.10, 3.11 or 3.12 in a freshly created virtual environment.

import sys
assert sys.version_info >= (3, 10) and sys.version_info < (3, 13), "Use Python 3.10, 3.11, or 3.12 to run this notebook."

Step 2: Install dependencies

! pip install "git+https://github.com/ibm-granite-community/utils.git" \
    transformers \
    pillow\
    langchain_community \
    langchain_huggingface \
    langchain_milvus \
    docling \
    replicate

Step 3: Selecting the AI models

Logging

To see some logging information, we can configure INFO log level.

NOTE: It is okay to skip running this cell.

import logging

logging.basicConfig(level=logging.INFO)


Load the Granite models

Specify the embeddings model to use for generating text embedding vectors. Here we will use one of the Granite Embeddings models

To use a different embeddings model, replace this code cell with one from this Embeddings Model recipe.

from langchain_huggingface import HuggingFaceEmbeddings
from transformers import AutoTokenizer

embeddings_model_path = "ibm-granite/granite-embedding-30m-english"
embeddings_model = HuggingFaceEmbeddings(
    model_name=embeddings_model_path,
)
embeddings_tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained(embeddings_model_path)

 

Specify the MLLM to use for image understanding. We will use the Granite vision model. 

from ibm_granite_community.notebook_utils import get_env_var
from langchain_community.llms import Replicate
from transformers import AutoProcessor

vision_model_path = "ibm-granite/granite-vision-3.2-2b"
vision_model = Replicate(
    model=vision_model_path,
    replicate_api_token=get_env_var("REPLICATE_API_TOKEN"),
    model_kwargs={
        "max_tokens": embeddings_tokenizer.max_len_single_sentence, # Set the maximum number of tokens to generate as output.
        "min_tokens": 100, # Set the minimum number of tokens to generate as output.
    },
)
vision_processor = AutoProcessor.from_pretrained(vision_model_path)

 

Specify the language model to use for the RAG generation operation. Here we use the Replicate LangChain client to connect to a Granite model from the ibm-granite org on Replicate.

To get set up with Replicate, see Getting Started with Replicate.

To connect to a model on a provider other than Replicate, substitute this code cell with one from the LLM component recipe.

from langchain_community.llms import Replicate
from ibm_granite_community.notebook_utils import get_env_var

model_path = "ibm-granite/granite-3.2-8b-instruct"
model = Replicate(
    model=model_path,
    replicate_api_token=get_env_var("REPLICATE_API_TOKEN"),
    model_kwargs={
        "max_tokens": 1000, # Set the maximum number of tokens to generate as output.
        "min_tokens": 100, # Set the minimum number of tokens to generate as output.
    },
)
tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained(model_path)

Step 4: Preparing the documents for the vector database

In this example, from a set of source documents, we use Docling to convert the documents into text and images. The text is then split into chunks. The images are processed by the MLLM to generate image summaries.

Use Docling to download the documents and convert to text and images

Docling will download the PDF documents and process them so we can obtain the text and images the documents contain. In the PDF, there are various data types, including text, tables, graphs and images.

from docling.document_converter import DocumentConverter, PdfFormatOption
from docling.datamodel.base_models import InputFormat
from docling.datamodel.pipeline_options import PdfPipelineOptions

pdf_pipeline_options = PdfPipelineOptions(
    do_ocr=False,
    generate_picture_images=True,
)
format_options = {
    InputFormat.PDF: PdfFormatOption(pipeline_options=pdf_pipeline_options),
}
converter = DocumentConverter(format_options=format_options)

sources = [
    "https://midwestfoodbank.org/images/AR_2020_WEB2.pdf",
]
conversions = { source: converter.convert(source=source).document for source in sources }

 

With the documents processed, we then further process the text elements in the documents. We chunk them into appropriate sizes for the embeddings model we are using. A list of LangChain documents are created from the text chunks.

from docling_core.transforms.chunker.hybrid_chunker import HybridChunker
from docling_core.types.doc.document import TableItem
from langchain_core.documents import Document

doc_id = 0
texts: list[Document] = []
for source, docling_document in conversions.items():
    for chunk in HybridChunker(tokenizer=embeddings_tokenizer).chunk(docling_document):
        items = chunk.meta.doc_items
        if len(items) == 1 and isinstance(items[0], TableItem):
            continue # we will process tables later
        refs = " ".join(map(lambda item: item.get_ref().cref, items))
        print(refs)
        text = chunk.text
        document = Document(
            page_content=text,
            metadata={
                "doc_id": (doc_id:=doc_id+1),
                "source": source,
                "ref": refs,
            },
        )
        texts.append(document)

print(f"{len(texts)} text document chunks created")

 

Next we process any tables in the documents. We convert the table data to markdown format for passing into the language model. A list of LangChain documents are created from the table's markdown renderings.

from docling_core.types.doc.labels import DocItemLabel

doc_id = len(texts)
tables: list[Document] = []
for source, docling_document in conversions.items():
    for table in docling_document.tables:
        if table.label in [DocItemLabel.TABLE]:
            ref = table.get_ref().cref
            print(ref)
            text = table.export_to_markdown()
            document = Document(
                page_content=text,
                metadata={
                    "doc_id": (doc_id:=doc_id+1),
                    "source": source,
                    "ref": ref
                },
            )
            tables.append(document)


print(f"{len(tables)} table documents created")

 

Finally we process any images in the documents. Here we use the vision language model to understand the content of an image. In this example, we are interested in any textual information in the image. You might want to experiment with different prompt text to see how it might improve the results.

NOTE: Processing the images can take a very long time depending upon the number of images and the service running the vision language model.

import base64
import io
import PIL.Image
import PIL.ImageOps
from IPython.display import display

def encode_image(image: PIL.Image.Image, format: str = "png") -> str:
    image = PIL.ImageOps.exif_transpose(image) or image
    image = image.convert("RGB")

    buffer = io.BytesIO()
    image.save(buffer, format)
    encoding = base64.b64encode(buffer.getvalue()).decode("utf-8")
    uri = f"data:image/{format};base64,{encoding}"
    return uri

# Feel free to experiment with this prompt
image_prompt = "If the image contains text, explain the text in the image."
conversation = [
    {
        "role": "user",
        "content": [
            {"type": "image"},
            {"type": "text", "text": image_prompt},
        ],        
    },
]
vision_prompt = vision_processor.apply_chat_template(
    conversation=conversation,
    add_generation_prompt=True,
)
pictures: list[Document] = []
doc_id = len(texts) + len(tables)
for source, docling_document in conversions.items():
    for picture in docling_document.pictures:
        ref = picture.get_ref().cref
        print(ref)
        image = picture.get_image(docling_document)
        if image:
            text = vision_model.invoke(vision_prompt, image=encode_image(image))
            document = Document(
                page_content=text,
                metadata={
                    "doc_id": (doc_id:=doc_id+1),
                    "source": source,
                    "ref": ref,
                },
            )
            pictures.append(document)

print(f"{len(pictures)} image descriptions created")

 

We can then display the LangChain documents created from the input documents.

import itertools
from docling_core.types.doc.document import RefItem

# Print all created documents
for document in itertools.chain(texts, tables):
    print(f"Document ID: {document.metadata['doc_id']}")
    print(f"Source: {document.metadata['source']}")
    print(f"Content:\n{document.page_content}")
    print("=" * 80) # Separator for clarity

for document in pictures:
    print(f"Document ID: {document.metadata['doc_id']}")
    source = document.metadata['source']
    print(f"Source: {source}")
    print(f"Content:\n{document.page_content}")
    docling_document = conversions[source]
    ref = document.metadata['ref']
    picture = RefItem(cref=ref).resolve(docling_document)
    image = picture.get_image(docling_document)
    print("Image:")
    display(image)
    print("=" * 80) # Separator for clarity

Populate the vector database

Using the embedding model, we load the documents from the text chunks and generated image captioning into a vector database. Creating this vector database allows us to easily conduct a semantic similarity search across our documents.

NOTE: Population of the vector database can take some time depending on your embedding model and service.

Choose your vector database

Specify the database to use for storing and retrieving embedding vectors.

To connect to a vector database other than Milvus, replace this code cell with one from this Vector Store recipe.

import tempfile
from langchain_core.vectorstores import VectorStore
from langchain_milvus import Milvus

db_file = tempfile.NamedTemporaryFile(prefix="vectorstore_", suffix=".db", delete=False).name
print(f"The vector database will be saved to {db_file}")

vector_db: VectorStore = Milvus(
    embedding_function=embeddings_model,
    connection_args={"uri": db_file},
    auto_id=True,
    enable_dynamic_field=True,
    index_params={"index_type": "AUTOINDEX"},
)

 

We now add all the LangChain documents for the text, tables and image descriptions to the vector database.

import itertools
documents = list(itertools.chain(texts, tables, pictures))
ids = vector_db.add_documents(documents)
print(f"{len(ids)} documents added to the vector database")


Step 5: RAG with Granite

Now that we have successfully converted our documents and vectorized them, we can set up out RAG pipeline.

Retrieve relevant chunks

Here we test the vector database by searching for chunks with relevant information to our query in the vector space. We display the documents associated with the retrieved image description.

Feel free to try different queries.

query = "How much was spent on food distribution relative to the amount of food distributed?"
for doc in vector_db.as_retriever().invoke(query):
    print(doc)
    print("=" * 80) # Separator for clarity

 

The returned document should be responsive to the query. Let's go ahead and construct our RAG pipeline.


Create the RAG pipeline for Granite

First we create the prompts for Granite to perform the RAG query. We use the Granite chat template and supply the placeholder values that the LangChain RAG pipeline will replace.

`{context}` will hold the retrieved chunks, as shown in the previous search, and feeds this to the model as document context for answering our question.

Next, we construct the RAG pipeline by using the Granite prompt templates previously created.

from langchain.prompts import PromptTemplate
from langchain.chains.retrieval import create_retrieval_chain
from langchain.chains.combine_documents import create_stuff_documents_chain

# Create a Granite prompt for question-answering with the retrieved context
prompt = tokenizer.apply_chat_template(
    conversation=[{
        "role": "user",
        "content": "{input}",
    }],
    documents=[{
        "title": "placeholder",
        "text": "{context}",
    }],
    add_generation_prompt=True,
    tokenize=False,
)
prompt_template = PromptTemplate.from_template(template=prompt)

# Create a Granite document prompt template to wrap each retrieved document
document_prompt_template = PromptTemplate.from_template(template="""\
Document {doc_id}
{page_content}""")
document_separator="\n\n"

# Assemble the retrieval-augmented generation chain
combine_docs_chain = create_stuff_documents_chain(
    llm=model,
    prompt=prompt_template,
    document_prompt=document_prompt_template,
    document_separator=document_separator,
)
rag_chain = create_retrieval_chain(
    retriever=vector_db.as_retriever(),
    combine_docs_chain=combine_docs_chain,
)

Generate a retrieval-augmented response to a question

The pipeline uses the query to locate documents from the vector database and use them as context for the query.

outputs = rag_chain.invoke({"input": query})

print(outputs['answer'])

 

Awesome! We have created an AI application that can successfully leverage knowledge from the source documents' text and images.


Next Steps

  • Explore advanced RAG workflows for other industries.
  • Experiment with other document types and larger datasets.
  • Optimize prompt engineering for better Granite responses.
