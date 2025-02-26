Build an AI-powered multimodal RAG system with Docling and Granite

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a technique used with large language models (LLMs) to connect the model with a knowledge base of information outside the data the LLM has been trained on without having to perform fine-tuning. Traditional RAG is limited to text-based use cases such as text summarization and chatbots.

Multimodal RAG can use multimodal LLMs (MLLM) to process information from multiple types of data to be included as part of the external knowledge base used in RAG. Multimodal data can include text, images, audio, video or other forms. Popular multimodal LLMs include Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama 3.2 and OpenAI’s GPT-4 and GPT-4o.

For this recipe, you will use an IBM Granite model capable of processing different modalities. You will create an AI system to answer real-time user queries from unstructured data in a PDF.