Generative AI vs. predictive AI: What’s the difference?

Many generative AI tools seem to possess the power of prediction. Conversational AI chatbots like ChatGPT can suggest the next verse in a song or poem. Software like DALL-E or Midjourney can create original art or realistic images from natural language descriptions. Code completion tools like GitHub Copilot can recommend the next few lines of code.

But generative AI is not predictive AI. Predictive AI is its own class of artificial intelligence, and while it might be a lesser-known approach, it’s still a powerful tool for businesses. Let’s examine the two technologies and the key differences between each.