Generative AI vs. predictive AI: What’s the difference?

Many generative AI tools seem to possess the power of prediction. Conversational AI chatbots like ChatGPT can suggest the next verse in a song or poem. Software like DALL-E or Midjourney can create original art or realistic images from natural language descriptions. Code completion tools like GitHub Copilot can recommend the next few lines of code.
But generative AI is not predictive AI. Predictive AI is its own class of artificial intelligence, and while it might be a lesser-known approach, it’s still a powerful tool for businesses. Let’s examine the two technologies and the key differences between each.
Generative AI (gen AI) is artificial intelligence that responds to a user’s prompt or request with generated original content, such as audio, images, software code, text or video.
Gen AI models are trained on massive volumes of raw data. These models then draw from the encoded patterns and relationships in their training data to understand user requests and create relevant new content that’s similar, but not identical, to the original data.
Most generative AI models start with a foundation model, a type of deep learning model that “learns” to generate statistically probable outputs when prompted. Large language models (LLMs) are a common foundation model for text generation, but other foundation models exist for different types of content generation.
Predictive AI blends statistical analysis with machine learning algorithms to find data patterns and forecast future outcomes. It extracts insights from historical data to make accurate predictions about the most likely upcoming event, result or trend.
Predictive AI models enhance the speed and precision of predictive analytics and are typically used for business forecasting to project sales, estimate product or service demand, personalize customer experiences and optimize logistics. In short, predictive AI helps enterprises make informed decisions regarding the next step to take for their business.
Both generative AI and predictive AI fall under the AI umbrella, but they are distinct. Here’s how the two AI technologies differ:
Generative AI is trained on large datasets containing millions of sample content. Predictive AI can use smaller, more targeted datasets as input data.
While both AI systems employ an element of prediction to produce their outputs, generative AI creates novel content whereas predictive AI forecasts future events and outcomes.
Most generative AI models rely on these architectures:
Meanwhile, many predictive AI models apply these statistical algorithms and machine learning models:
Most generative AI models lack explainability, as it’s often difficult or impossible to understand the decision-making processes behind their results. Conversely, predictive AI estimates are more explainable because they’re grounded on numbers and statistics. But interpreting these estimates still depends on human judgment, and an incorrect interpretation might lead to a wrong course of action.
The choice to use AI hinges on various factors. In an IBM® AI Academy video on selecting the right AI use case for your business, Nicholas Renotte, chief AI engineer at IBM Client Engineering, notes that “ultimately, picking the right use case for gen AI, AI and machine learning tools requires paying attention to numerous moving parts. You need to make sure the best technology is solving the right problem.”
The same holds true when deciding whether to use generative AI or predictive AI. “If you’re implementing AI for your business, then you really need to think about your use case and whether it’s right for gen AI or whether it’s better suited to another AI technique or tool,” Renotte says. “For example, lots of businesses want to generate a financial forecast, but that’s not typically going to require a gen AI solution, especially when there are models that can do that for a fraction of the cost.”
Because it excels in content creation, gen AI has multiple and varied use cases. More might crop up as the technology advances. Here’s where generative AI applications can be implemented in various industries:
Predictive AI is mainly used in finance, retail, e-commerce and manufacturing. Here are a few examples of predictive AI applications:
Choosing between these two technologies doesn’t have to be an either-or option. Enterprises can adopt both generative AI and predictive AI, using them strategically in tandem to benefit their business.
Learn more about the IBM watsonx™ platform and how it can accelerate your AI goals. Tap into the generative AI capabilities of models built on watsonx.ai™ to help uncover patterns and anomalies, so you can make precise forecasting and predictions tailored to your needs.