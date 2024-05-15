AI Academy
Select the right AI use case for your business

It's one thing to invest in AI. It's another to feel confident that you're making all the right decisions when doing so. You need to think about your use case and whether it’s right for generative AI or whether it’s better suited to another AI technique or tool.

In this episode of AI Academy, you’ll explore use cases that can be addressed using your existing investments in genAI and machine learning, and how to optimize total cost of ownership and ROI. 

What you’ll learn
  • How four key considerations can help you make certain you’re using the right AI tool for the job
  • What you can do to optimize total cost of ownership and ROI for your AI technologies
  • Why it’s important that the technology you adopt works alongside your existing IT stack
You need to make sure the best technology is solving the right problem. Nicholas Renotte Chief AI Engineer IBM Client Engineering
Get the guidebook
Generative AI + ML for the enterprise

The AI paradigm is ever changing, so let’s start putting theory into action to stay ahead. Use this guidebook to explore some of the more common AI and machine learning use cases and the key benefits gained with generative AI.

 Download the guidebook
Related resources
Choose the right AI model for your use case

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to AI models. Learn how to find the right fit for your business needs. Then get the guidebook to help you take action.
Generating ROI with AI

Learn how global executives are investing in AI today, what real-world ROI is being produced, and which elements are required to boost effectiveness.

The ingenuity of generative AI

Generative AI has seemed almost too good to be true. It cuts coding time from days to minutes, personalizes products down to the tiniest detail, and spots security vulnerabilities.
