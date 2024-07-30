Remember how cool it felt when you first held a smartphone in your hand? The compact design and touch-based interactivity seemed like a leap into the future. Before long, smartphones became a way of life for organizations worldwide because of all they offer for business productivity and communication. Generative AI (artificial intelligence) promises a similar leap in productivity and the emergence of new modes of working and creating.
Tools such as Midjourney and ChatGPT are gaining attention for their capabilities in generating realistic images, video and sophisticated, human-like text, extending the limits of AI’s creative potential. Generative AI represents a significant advancement in deep learning and AI development, with some suggesting it’s a move towards developing “strong AI.” This evolution demonstrates that computers have moved beyond mere number-crunching devices. They are now capable of natural language processing (NLP), grasping context and exhibiting elements of creativity.
For example, organizations can use generative AI to:
At the heart of Generative AI lie massive databases of texts, images, code and other data types. This data is fed into generational models, and there are a few to choose from, each developed to excel at a specific task. Generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs) are used for images, videos, 3D models and music. Autoregressive models or large language models (LLMs) are used for text and language.
Like diligent students, these generative models soak up information and identify patterns, structures and relationships between data points, which is how they learn the grammar of poetry, artistic brushstrokes and musical melodies.
Generative AI uses advanced machine learning algorithms and techniques to analyze patterns and build statistical models. Imagine each data point as a glowing orb placed on a vast, multi-dimensional landscape. The model meticulously maps these orbs, calculating the relative heights, valleys, smooth slopes and jagged cliffs to create a probability map, a guidebook for predicting where the next orb (i.e., the generated content) should most likely land.
Now, when the user provides a prompt—a word, a sketch, a musical snippet or a line of code—the prompt acts like a beacon, drawing the model towards a specific region on that probability map; the model then navigates this landscape, probabilistically choosing the next element, the next and the next, guided by the patterns it learned and the nudge of the users’ prompt.
Each output is unique yet statistically tethered to the data the model learned from. It’s not just copying and pasting; it’s creatively building upon a foundation of knowledge fueled by probability and the guiding prompt. While advanced models can handle diverse data types, some excel at specific tasks, like text generation, information summary or image creation.
The quality of outputs depends heavily on training data, adjusting the model’s parameters and prompt engineering, so responsible data sourcing and bias mitigation are crucial. Imagine training a generative AI model on a dataset of only romance novels. The result will be unusable if a user prompts the model to write a factual news article.
Generative AI is a potent tool, but how do organizations harness this power? There are two paths most businesses are traveling to realize the value of generative AI:
The “AI for everyone” option: Platforms like ChatGPT and Synthesia.io come pre-trained on vast datasets, allowing users to tap into their generative capabilities without building and training models from scratch. Organizations can fine-tune these models with specific data, nudging them towards outputs tailored to particular business needs. User-friendly interfaces and integration tools make them accessible even for non-technical folks.
These public options offer limited control, less customization of model behavior and outputs and the potential for bias inherited from the pre-trained models.
Most organizations can’t produce or support AI without a strong partnership. Innovators who want a custom AI can pick a “foundation model” like OpenAI’s GPT-3 or BERT and feed it their data. This personalized training sculpts the model into bespoke generative AI perfectly aligned with business goals. The process demands high-level skills and resources, but the results are more likely to be compliant, custom-tailored and business-specific.
The best option for an enterprise organization depends on its specific needs, resources and technical capabilities. If speed, affordability and ease of use are priorities, ready-to-launch tools might be the best choice. Custom-trained models might improve if customization, control and bias mitigation are critical.
The key to success lies in adopting a use-case-driven approach, focusing on your company’s problems and how generative AI can solve them.
Key considerations:
Excitement about this new technology has spread quickly throughout various industries and departments. Many marketing and sales leaders acted rapidly and are already infusing generative AI into their workflows. The speed and scale of generative AI’s ability to create new content and useful assets is difficult to pass up for any discipline that relies on producing high volumes of written or designed content. Healthcare, insurance and education are more hesitant due to the legal and compliance efforts to which they must adhere—and the lack of insight, transparency and regulation in generative AI.
Here are key takeaways for the ethical implementation of your organization’s generative AI use cases:
Best practices are evolving rapidly. While the potential of generative AI is exciting for many organizations, navigating this landscape requires a balancing act between progress and prudence.
According to McKinsey,1 generative AI will not likely outperform humans anytime this decade. However, we may see a significant leap in generative AI capabilities by 2040. McKinsey expects AI to reach a level where it can compete with the top 25% of human performers across a wide range of tasks. Meaning, AI will write high-quality creative content, solve complex scientific problems or make insightful business decisions on par with skilled professionals. Jobs that have historically been automation-proof will be further affected by generative AI. Professionals in education, law, technology and the arts will likely see generative AI touch their profession sooner.
Panelists at an MIT symposium2 on AI tools explored various future research avenues in generative AI. One significant area of interest is the integration of perceptual systems into AI. This approach would enable AI to mimic human senses like touch and smell, moving beyond the conventional focus on language and imagery. The potential for generative AI models to surpass human capabilities was also discussed, particularly in the context of emotional recognition. These advanced models might use electromagnetic signals to interpret changes in a person’s breathing and heart rate, offering a deeper understanding of their emotional state.
Experts anticipate that bias will remain a persistent aspect of most generative AI models. This challenge is expected to give rise to new marketplaces centered around ethical data sets. Moreover, a dynamic scenario will likely unfold, characterized by ongoing competition between companies and content creators using generative tools.
As these tools become more widespread in the workplace, they will inevitably bring changes to job roles and necessitate new skills. Alongside these developments invariably comes increased misuse of generative capabilities. As users gain the power to create diverse forms of content, including images, audio, text and video, the likelihood of malicious misuse is anticipated to rise. This scenario underscores the importance of developing robust mechanisms to mitigate such risks and ensuring the responsible use of generative AI technologies.
Generative AI will continue transforming enterprise operations across various industries, much like the smartphone transformed business communication and productivity. From automating mundane tasks to fostering creativity in content creation and beyond, the potential of generative AI is vast and varied.
However, navigating ethical considerations, maximizing data security and adapting to evolving best practices are paramount. For enterprises ready to explore the full spectrum of possibilities that generative AI offers, guidance and insights are just a click away. Learn more about harnessing the power of generative AI for your business by exploring IBM watsonx, the AI and data platform built for business.
1https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/mckinsey-explainers/whats-the-future-of-generative-ai-an-early-view-in-15-charts (link resides outside ibm.com)
2https://news.mit.edu/2023/what-does-future-hold-generative-ai-1129 (link resides outside ibm.com)
Explore IBM watsonx today