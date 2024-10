Matthew Finio Content Writer, IBM Consulting

Matthew Finio is a Los Angeles-based advertising and marketing creative director who has written and produced digital content for Cornerstone OnDemand, Google, Machinima, MotorTrend, QVC, Spotify, Vidmob, YouTube and other brands. He is a freelance writer with VSA Partners—a creative and strategy agency—and has been working with IBM since 2022.