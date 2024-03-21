AI Academy
Putting AI to work for marketing

The unprecedented rise of AI has the potential to fundamentally revolutionize the way companies go about marketing their brand, products and services. The development of generative AI, large language models and multimodal learning models has allowed marketers to improve the way they ideate, create and deliver content and customer experiences.

Watch this episode of AI Academy to learn how your organization can harness the power of generative AI to help your marketing teams get the right message in front of the right person, at the right time. After you’ve watched the episode, check out our guidebook for tips on how to start putting what you learned into practice.

What you’ll learn
  • How generative AI can help CMOs lead their teams in identifying marketing needs and challenges
  • How AI can help you turn plain, abundant data into extraordinary insights and compelling outputs
  • How generative AI can help you produce marketing content that moves the needle and delivers exceptional experiences for customers
AI has helped marketers be more precise as to who we reach out to, with what message. Alexis Zamkow Global Offering Leader Intelligent Marketing at IBM
Put AI to work for marketing

Check out this practical guide to learn how to use generative AI to redefine the way your marketing teams work in an era where innovation is constant and customer expectations evolve endlessly.

