What are model parameters?

Model parameters are often confused with hyperparameters. Both types of parameters control a model’s behavior, but with significant differences.

Model parameters are internal to a model and estimated by it during the learning process in response to training data. The model’s learning algorithm updates parameter values during training. Parameters control how a model reacts to unseen data—for example, how a predictor model makes predictions post-deployment.

Model hyperparameters are external to a model and set in advance of training through hyperparameter tuning. Some hyperparameters determine the model’s behavior during training, such as the learning rate during gradient descent or the number of epochs of the training process.

Other hyperparameters are responsible for the model’s shape and structure, such as the number of decision trees in a random forest, clusters in k-means clustering or hidden layers in a neural network.