What are model parameters?

Model parameters are the internal configuration variables of a machine learning model that control how it processes data and makes predictions. Parameter values can determine whether an artificial intelligence (AI) model’s outputs reflect real-world outcomes—how it transforms input data to outputs such as generated text or images.
Machine learning algorithms estimate the value of a model’s parameters during model training. The learning or optimization algorithm adjusts the parameters for optimal model performance by minimizing an error, cost or loss function.
Model parameters are often confused with hyperparameters. Both types of parameters control a model’s behavior, but with significant differences.
Model parameters are internal to a model and estimated by it during the learning process in response to training data. The model’s learning algorithm updates parameter values during training. Parameters control how a model reacts to unseen data—for example, how a predictor model makes predictions post-deployment.
Model hyperparameters are external to a model and set in advance of training through hyperparameter tuning. Some hyperparameters determine the model’s behavior during training, such as the learning rate during gradient descent or the number of epochs of the training process.
Other hyperparameters are responsible for the model’s shape and structure, such as the number of decision trees in a random forest, clusters in k-means clustering or hidden layers in a neural network.
Not all deep learning models share the same set of model parameters. Large language models (LLMs) use weights and biases to process data. Meanwhile, linear regression models and support vector machines (SVMs) have their own respective parameters, such as linear model coefficients or the support vectors.
Weights are the fundamental control knobs or settings for a model and determine how a model evaluates new data and makes predictions. They are the core parameters for an LLM and are learned during training. LLMs can have millions or even billions of weights.
Weights are numerical variables that set the relative importance of the features in the dataset on the output. In a neural network, weights determine the strength of connections between neurons: the degree to which one neuron’s output affects the next neuron’s input.
Biases enable neural networks to adjust outputs independently of model weights and inputs. Whereas a weight is a variable configuration, biases are constants that act as thresholds or offsets. Biases help models generalize and capture larger patterns and trends across a dataset.
Neural networks use an activation function to determine whether a neuron activates and generates an output. Biases adjust this function, adding flexibility by allowing neurons to activate regardless of whether the sum of their inputs is sufficient to trigger an activation.
Bias parameters are a separate concept from algorithmic bias, which is when a model yields discriminatory outcomes. Bias is also the term for the type of error that results from the model making incorrect assumption about the data, leading to a divergence between predicted and actual values.
Because they shape the training process, many hyperparameters affect the ultimate configuration of a model’s parameters. These can include:
Epoch: the number of iterations during which the entire training dataset passes through the model during training.
Batch size: the amount of training data in each round of training. Models iteratively update their weights and biases after each batch.
Learning rate: the degree to which a model can update its weights.
Momentum: the tendency of a model to update its weights in the same direction as previous updates, rather than reversing in the other direction.
Parameters play a crucial role in model performance. They influence how the neurons in a network process data and generate outputs. In data science, input data is composed of qualities and characteristics known as features. But not all features are equally relevant in understanding the data and making good predictions.
Consider a model designed to classify animals as either mammals or fish. Because mammals and fish are both vertebrates, the feature “vertebrate” doesn’t affect the model’s predictions. Conversely, because all fish have gills and no mammals do, the feature “has gills” is much more important to the model.
Weights corresponding to more relevant information create stronger connections between the relevant neurons. In turn, stronger connections increase the importance of the information being passed between those neurons in comparison to others.
Parameters also affect model performance from a practical perspective:
Overfitting happens when a model fits too closely to its training data and cannot generalize to new data. Overfitting can be more likely or severe when a model has more parameters—the model becomes custom-fit to a specific training dataset. Model designers use techniques such as cross-validation and dropout regularization to mitigate overfitting.
Models with more parameters can handle more complex tasks. The increased number of parameters give the model a more nuanced understanding of the data. But as previously mentioned, this can lead to overfitting.
More parameters increase model size and require more computational resources. The powerful models behind leading generative AI apps such as ChatGPT have billions of parameters and consume massive amounts of water and electricity while costing millions of dollars to train.
In traditional machine learning approaches, models set parameters through a two-stage training process consisting of forward and backwards propagation.
Forward propagation is the movement of data through the model. Neurons receive information, calculate the weights for those inputs and add biases. The activation function then determines whether that value is sufficient to trigger neuron activation. If so, the neuron activates and passes outputs through the network. The chain continues until the model generates a final output.
The second stage is backwards propagation, or backpropagation. This phase calculates the model’s error: the discrepancy between its output and real-world vales. To do this, a gradient descent optimization algorithm measures the gradient of the loss function. The model updates its weights and biases in response to the gradient, with the goal of minimizing the loss function and generating better predictions.
The forward-backward propagation process continues until the loss function has been successfully minimized, indicating optimal model performance. Model performance is judged based on LLM evaluation metrics such as the coherence of generated text.
Machine learning researchers have identified a range of techniques that can help models arrive at the best configuration of parameters.
Fine-tuning tailors a trained model to downstream tasks by further training it on smaller domain-specific datasets. Fine-tuned models update their parameters enough to learn new tasks while retaining the ability to generalize.
Regularization adds a penalty to the loss function to prevent the model from changing its weights too severely.
Early stopping ends validation when a model no longer shows signs of improvement, conserving resources and minimizing the chance of diminishing returns.
Transfer learning encourages models to apply previous knowledge to new tasks, decreasing the chances that it forgets what it has already learned.
Parameter isolation freezes certain parameters when training models for new tasks, preventing it from updating them and potentially losing previous knowledge.
Replay periodically exposes a model to a “memory buffer” of previous data while undergoing training for new tasks. The buffer is mixed into the new data to refresh the model’s memory and prevent exaggerated weight adjustments.
Quantization substitutes a trained model’s weights for less precise values, reducing its computational requirements while preserving knowledge. In general, quantizing is the practice of mapping high-precision formats to lower-precision formats.
Cross-validation divides training data into subsets known as folds, one for training and one for testing. The process is repeated multiple times with different groupings of the data.
Hyperparameter tuning is the process of optimizing a model’s hyperparameters. Optimal hyperparameters lead to optimal model parameter values after training.
