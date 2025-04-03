What is catastrophic forgetting?

First observed by Michael McCloskey and Neal J. Cohen in 19891, catastrophic forgetting happens as a result of the way machine learning algorithms adapt to new datasets. The training process for deep learning models, such as large language models (LLMs), involves exposing the model to data and allowing it to update its weights accordingly. A 2023 computer science paper2 found that it affects large models more severely than smaller ones.

Network weights, also known as a model’s parameters, are its internal ruleset that it uses to capture patterns and relationships in training datasets. During training, a machine learning algorithm updates its weights iteratively according to a loss function: a mathematical equation that measures the error in the model’s predictions.

The goal of training is to minimize the loss function through methods such as gradient descent. The learning rate sets the pace at which a model updates its weights during training.

The configuration of a model’s weights is its knowledge representation: a mathematical reflection of how the model understands its training data. If a model adjusts its weights substantially enough so that the new values are no longer relevant to previous tasks, it loses the ability to perform those tasks. In the process of learning new tasks, the model has “catastrophically” or completely forgotten how to approach old ones.