Model selection in machine learning

AI model selection is important because it determines how well the machine learning system will perform. Different models each have strengths and weaknesses, and choosing the right one directly affects project success. Model selection is an early stage in the greater machine learning pipeline for creating and deploying ML models.

Some tasks call for complex models that can capture the details of a large dataset , but which can struggle with generalization to new data. They might also come with higher compute and resource demands. Other tasks are better for smaller, simple models designed for one specific purpose.

Choosing the right model for the job can: