What is information extraction?

Business leaders can use extracted information to facilitate data-driven decision-making in real-time. IE is a preliminary stage in the larger information processing cycle in which information is acquired, organized, stored, manipulated and made available for use.

Data pipelines deliver information across an enterprise, connecting input points—for example, online orders—to databases. From there, data visualization tools draw on that data to create charts and graphs in real-time, revealing actionable insights that drive strategic decision-making.

The large datasets of structured data outputted by IE systems can be used to create reports and summaries. Machine learning algorithms for IE can also perform text summarization to condense detailed documents into quickly digestible bullets with annotations for quick reference.

For example, IE in healthcare can automatically compile a patient report from multiple files, potentially making it easier for doctors to diagnose issues and prescribe treatments. Financial professionals can generate more accurate forecasts with information extracted from multiple reports, news articles and other sources.