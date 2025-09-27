What is a Gaussian mixture model?

A single Gaussian distribution, also called a “normal distribution,” describes many kinds of natural phenomena. The distribution of students’ heights in a classroom, newborn infants’ weights and mechanical parts’ operational lifespans are often Gaussian distributions.

However, a single Gaussian distribution isn’t suitable for modeling datasets with multiple clusters of data or those with a significant skew or heavy tails. In these cases, a GMM might be more appropriate.

A GMM uses unsupervised learning to generate a probabilistic model that assumes data is generated from a combination of several Gaussian distributions. Instead of assuming all data comes from a single normal distribution (one Gaussian model), a GMM assumes there are multiple normal distributions, each representing a different “cluster” or “subpopulation” in the dataset, and each of which has its own mean and variance.

In the case of students, imagine heights with a bimodal distribution, but the students’ gender identity is unknown. In the case of machine parts, imagine that parts may have come from two different suppliers, one of which makes higher quality parts than the other. In both cases, it could be useful to calculate which sub-population a data point belongs to and the characteristics of that sub-population.