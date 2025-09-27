What is a Gaussian mixture model?

GMMs are powerful but they rely on Gaussian assumptions. For GMMs to represent data well the clusters need to be elliptical and the densities across the clusters smooth. Clusters with non-elliptical shapes or data with highly dense and sparse sections might not be represented well by a GMM.
When used for clustering, GMMs are similar to k-means clustering but have several key differences. First, unlike k-means, which assigns each point to one cluster, GMMs give probabilities of belonging to each cluster. This is called “soft clustering.” Since clusters can be both elliptical and overlapping, GMMs are often more flexible and allow for more uncertainty in cluster boundaries.
For binary or categorical data, GMMs do not work well, but a similar approach using Bernoulli distributions or multinomial distributions can fit data well. Conversely, those types of models will not fit data that consists of continuous variables where a GMM often will fit the data well.
Since GMMs try to estimate the parameters of Gaussian distributions, some data will be better modeled using a nonparametric method like kernel density estimation (KDE). A KDE doesn’t make any assumptions about the distributions of clusters or sub-populations, instead it estimates density over small, local kernels on each data point. This approach is useful when your data consists of complex distributions without assuming any particular shape.
An extension of GMM is the variational autoencoder (VAE), which is a generative model that learns flexible latent distributions. In a VAE, the overall goal is the same, but a VAE doesn’t use EM. A VAE uses a probabilistic encoder-decoder framework to learn latent representations in the same way that a GMM assigns mixture weights for each data point. The primary difference is that EM requires that the posterior probability can be calculated, whereas in a VAE that is not the case, making it far more flexible. The tradeoff is that a VAE is often more complex and time-consuming to train.