What is feature selection?

A feature is a definable quality of the items in a dataset. Features are also known as variables because their values can change from one data point to the next, and attributes because they characterize the data points in the dataset. Different features characterize the data points in various ways.

Features can be independent variables, dependent variables that derive their value from independent variables or combined attributes that are compiled from multiple other features.



The goal of feature selection is to identify the most important input variables that the model can use to predict dependent variables. The target variable is the dependent variable that the model is charged with predicting.

For example, in a database of employees, input features can include age, location, salary, title, performance metrics and duration of employment. An employer can use these variables to generate a target combined attribute representing an employee’s likelihood of leaving for a better offer. Then, the employer can determine how to encourage those employees to stay.

Features can be broadly categorized into numerical or categorical variables.

Numerical variables are quantifiable, such as length, size, age and duration.

Categorical variables are anything that is nonnumerical, such as name, job title and location.

Before feature selection takes place, the feature extraction process transforms raw data into numerical features that machine learning models can use. Feature extraction simplifies the data and reduces the compute requirements needed to process it.