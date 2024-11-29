What is an AI stack?

Similar to technology stacks (or tech stacks) in software development, an AI stack organizes the elements into layers that work together to enable efficient and scalable AI implementations. This layered approach breaks down the complex process of building AI solutions into manageable components, enabling teams to focus on individual aspects without losing sight of the bigger picture.

Each layer in the stack represents a specific function, from data handling to model deployment, making it easier to identify dependencies, allocate resources and address challenges systematically. This modular view enhances clarity, especially when working in multidisciplinary teams, as it creates a shared understanding of how various components interact.

Different AI applications will touch multiple layers in the AI stack. For example, Red Hat® OpenShift® is an enterprise Kubernetes platform designed to manage containerized applications at scale that is used across virtually all of the layers of the AI stack.



Various players in the AI space organize the AI stack differently, arranging the components in a different order or emphasizing different components or functions. This is because approaches to AI can vary, both at the use case level and at the organizational level. Also, the AI development landscape is constantly evolving.

Next, is a generalized version of an enterprise AI stack. You can learn more about IBM’s approach to generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) and large language models (LLMs) (think OpenAI’s GPT) by reviewing IBM’s generative AI tech stack.