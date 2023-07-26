Accelerate impact of AI across your enterprise with a hybrid by design strategy
AI training and inferencing will require highly intensive processing of simultaneous computations.
Elaborate data-intensive models will exponentially scale the rate of storage, memory and processors transactions.
Can you connect data silos and establish a high-performance information supply chain for AI development and deployment ?
Can you super-scale iterative AI inferencing and transactional performance ?
Can you safeguard AI modelling and inferencing data using encryption & cryptography at scale ?
IBM Infrastructure is highly resilient, secure, and a leader in regulatory compliance.
IBM Infrastructure is performance grade : whether it’s IBM Cloud which offers a high-performance, flexible, AI-optimized infrastructure for IBM watsonx, or IBM Z and IBM Power (enabled with our enterprise-grade AI) or our IBM Storage portfolio.
IBM Infrastructure is optimized for Red Hat OpenShift - the backbone for providing an open, multi-cloud strategy, critically important to AI solutions.
IBM Infrastructure has been built to easily access public cloud estates and on-prem estates - seamlessly interconnecting & providing the compute and storage capabilities needed, regardless of location.
IBM Granite provides IP indemnification, enabling clients to develop AI applications using their own data along with the client protections, accuracy and trust afforded by IBM foundation models.
Confidential computing with IBM includes a range of services from the Hyper Protect Services portfolio to deploy containerized, mission-critical workloads in isolated enclaves with exclusive key control, ensuring data confidentiality and code integrity.
IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center is designed to simplify the safeguarding of data and AI workloads while helping manage compliance centrally.
A fit-for-purpose data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture to scale AI workloads.
Breakthrough data barriers to accelerate AI with a global data platform.
Operationalize AI with a data lake designed to improve as it scales.
Store data in any format, anywhere, with scalability, resilience and security.
Get world-class IT support, services and insights for multivendor data center environments—including servers, storage, networking, security and software.
Train, validate, tune and deploy AI models with the next generation enterprise studio.
Accelerate AI and HPC journey with NVIDIA GPUs on secure, trusted and scalable enterprise cloud.
Build and run AI apps in a fully managed Serverless environment.
Containerize and deploy fully managed AI workloads in Kubernetes clusters.
Run and maintain AI apps running on Red Hat OpenShift with a fully integrated, turnkey platform.
Build scalable, repeatable patterns with IBM and multi-vendor technologies which can be optimized based on client use cases to run resource-intensive AI models.
Address unified security, compliance and risk visibility across hybrid multicloud environments.
Get technical assurance that only you can see your data - with full control over your encryption keys for data protection.
Use machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights.
Run AI on a highly performant and sustainable IBM Power platform, processing up to 42% more batch queries per second1 and up to 39% more inferencing per watt2.
Deploy/install and configure the mission-critical compute, server, and storage infrastructure required to run AI workloads in a hybrid environment.
Govern generative AI models built from anywhere.
Offers sustainable AI operations that lowers costs, risk, and energy consumption.
Meet sustainability goals with a standards-based AI-driven dashboard that tracks cloud emissions.
Rapidly innovate and co-create with IBM experts to solve your most complex business & AI challenges.
Accelerate client value creation and delivery with accessible, scalable, purpose-built AI tools.
Get 39% more inferencing per watt than the compared Intel-based servers, with IBM Power.
Achieve up to 19x higher throughput and 20x reduced response time co-locating applications and inferencing, with IBM Z.
Realize faster time to value for data and digital transformation with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services.
Provision NVIDIA GPUs for generative AI, traditional AI, HPC and visualization use cases on the trusted, secure and cost-effective IBM Cloud infrastructure.
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 processes up to 3.5 million inference requests per second with 1msec response time using a Credit Card Fraud Detection model.
CrushBank uses AI to arm its IT staff with better information.
Autonomous driving solutions and simplified management for AI.
Faster analytical workloads boost mainframe efficiency.
Industry pressures drive new technology requirements.
Blendow Group's Leap into AI-Enhanced Legal Intelligence Analysis with IBM.
The University developed a unified data fabric with IBM® Spectrum® Scale software.
IBM accelerates enterprise AI for clients with new capabilities on IBM Z.
Embracing the benefits of hybrid cloud.
Supercharging IBM’s cloud-native AI supercomputer.
Designed for training and running deep learning models which require massively parallel AI operations.
At IBM Research, we’re designing powerful new foundation models and generative AI systems with trust and transparency at their core.
Elevate your commercial solutions.
Unleash your innovation and growth.
Become your clients' trusted advisor.