Accelerate impact of AI across your enterprise with a hybrid by design strategy

Is your infrastructure AI-ready ? AI is placing huge demands on infrastructure 100x more model parameters, 10x growth in newly-generated AI data, 7x faster security threat lifecycles

AI training and inferencing will require highly intensive processing of simultaneous computations.

 50x performance degradation from distributed data, 2X more energy consumption, 7x greater computational throughput

Elaborate data-intensive models will exponentially scale the rate of storage, memory and processors transactions.

 Enterprise-grade AI will require a highly secure, compute-and-data intensive distributed infrastructure

Can you connect data silos and establish a high-performance information supply chain for AI development and deployment ?

Can you super-scale iterative AI inferencing and transactional performance ?

Can you safeguard AI modelling and inferencing data using encryption & cryptography at scale ?
Why IBM Infrastructure for AI ? IBM Infrastructure is secure, scalable, open, indemnified and designed to support the highly dynamic and performance-intensive nature of AI workloads, while offering sustainable AI operations that lowers costs, risk, and energy consumption. Trusted

IBM Infrastructure is highly resilient, secure, and a leader in regulatory compliance.

 Performant

IBM Infrastructure is performance grade : whether it’s IBM Cloud which offers a high-performance, flexible, AI-optimized infrastructure for IBM watsonx,  or IBM Z and IBM Power (enabled with our enterprise-grade AI) or our IBM Storage portfolio.

 Open

IBM Infrastructure is optimized for Red Hat OpenShift -  the backbone for providing an open, multi-cloud strategy, critically important to AI solutions.

 Hybrid

IBM Infrastructure has been built to easily access public cloud estates and on-prem estates -  seamlessly interconnecting & providing the compute and storage capabilities needed, regardless of location.
Deploy your AI with Trust Get indemnified with IBM models and use secure and compliant compute where only you can see your data. Indemnification

IBM Granite provides IP indemnification, enabling clients to develop AI applications using their own data along with the client protections, accuracy and trust afforded by IBM foundation models.

 Trusted Compute

Confidential computing with IBM includes a range of services from the Hyper Protect Services portfolio to deploy containerized, mission-critical workloads in isolated enclaves with exclusive key control, ensuring data confidentiality and code integrity.

 Continuous Monitoring

IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center is designed to simplify the safeguarding of data and AI workloads while helping manage compliance centrally.
Capitalize on IBM Infrastructure's AI-ready capabilities

IBM allows you to optimise your IT operations across any environment to support AI workloads with Red Hat OpenShift, consulting expertise and AI ready infrastructure-as-a-service.

Store and Retrieve

IBM watsonx.data

A fit-for-purpose data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture to scale AI workloads.

 IBM Storage Scale

Breakthrough data barriers to accelerate AI with a global data platform.

IBM Storage Ceph

Operationalize AI with a data lake designed to improve as it scales.

IBM Cloud Object Storage

Store data in any format, anywhere, with scalability, resilience and security.

IBM Technology Lifecycle Services

Get world-class IT support, services and insights for multivendor data center environments—including servers, storage, networking, security and software.

Tune and Secure

Tune - IBM watsonx.ai

Train, validate, tune and deploy AI models with the next generation enterprise studio.

 Tune - GPUs on IBM Cloud

Accelerate AI and HPC journey with NVIDIA GPUs on secure, trusted and scalable enterprise cloud.

 Tune - IBM Cloud Code Engine

Build and run AI apps in a fully managed Serverless environment.

 Tune - Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Containerize and deploy fully managed AI workloads in Kubernetes clusters.

 Tune - IBM Fusion HCI

Run and maintain AI apps running on Red Hat OpenShift with a fully integrated, turnkey platform.

 Tune - IBM Technology Lifecycle Services

Build scalable, repeatable patterns with IBM and multi-vendor technologies which can be optimized based on client use cases to run resource-intensive AI models.

 Secure - IBM Security and Compliance Center

Address unified security, compliance and risk visibility across hybrid multicloud environments.

 Secure - IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services

Get technical assurance that only you can see your data - with full control over your encryption keys for data protection.

Infer, Govern and Sustain

Infer - AI on IBM Z

Use machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights.

 Infer - AI on Power

Run AI on a highly performant and sustainable IBM Power platform, processing up to 42% more batch queries per second1 and up to 39% more inferencing per watt2.

 Infer - IBM Technology Lifecycle Services

Deploy/install and configure the mission-critical compute, server, and storage infrastructure required to run AI workloads in a hybrid environment.

Govern - IBM watsonx.gov

Govern generative AI models built from anywhere.

 Sustain - IT for sustainability

Offers sustainable AI operations that lowers costs, risk, and energy consumption.

 Sustain - Carbon Calculator

Meet sustainability goals with a standards-based AI-driven dashboard that tracks cloud emissions.

Expertise to scale AI for faster ROI

IBM Client Engineering

Rapidly innovate and co-create with IBM experts to solve your most complex business & AI challenges.

 IBM Consulting Advantage

Accelerate client value creation and delivery with accessible, scalable, purpose-built AI tools.
Benefits

Get 39% more inferencing per watt than the compared Intel-based servers, with IBM Power.

Achieve up to 19x higher throughput and 20x reduced response time co-locating applications and inferencing, with IBM Z.

Realize faster time to value for data and digital transformation with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services.

Provision NVIDIA GPUs for generative AI, traditional AI, HPC and visualization use cases on the trusted, secure and cost-effective IBM Cloud infrastructure.

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 processes up to 3.5 million inference requests per second with 1msec response time using a Credit Card Fraud Detection model.

 
Case studies CrushBank

CrushBank uses AI to arm its IT staff with better information.

 

 Know more Continental Automotive AG

Autonomous driving solutions and simplified management for AI.

 

 Know more Garanti BBVA

Faster analytical workloads boost mainframe efficiency.

 Know more Westfield Insurance

Industry pressures drive new technology requirements.

 Know more Blendow Group

Blendow Group's Leap into AI-Enhanced Legal Intelligence Analysis with IBM.

 Know more The University of Queensland

The University developed a unified data fabric with IBM® Spectrum® Scale software.

 Know more die Mobillar

IBM accelerates enterprise AI for clients with new capabilities on IBM Z.

 Know more SKM Informatik GmbH

Embracing the benefits of hybrid cloud.

 Know more
IBM Research drives advancement in AI IBM Vela

Supercharging IBM’s cloud-native AI supercomputer.

IBM Artificial Intelligence Unit

Designed for training and running deep learning models which require massively parallel AI operations.

What’s Next in AI is foundation models at scale

At IBM Research, we’re designing powerful new foundation models and generative AI systems with trust and transparency at their core.
