Powering the future of autonomous IT operations: Agentic AI-ready IBM Infrastructure

AI agents are not stand-alone tools; they operate within complex hybrid enterprise ecosystems, interacting with data, systems and people. Their integration into workflows requires a rethinking of traditional IT processes and system integrations to support the transformation into an agentic enterprise.

To address this enterprise need, IBM has created a first-of-its-kind guide, Architecting Secure Enterprise AI Agents with MCP, which is verified by Anthropic. This guide introduces a structured, enterprise-ready methodology for designing, deploying and managing AI agents securely and at scale.

AI agents interact with AI tools that turn large language model (LLM) thoughts into actions. These tools allow AI agents to integrate into enterprise and external systems and data to either retrieve information or perform an action.

Foundational to this methodology is the adoption of a standardized approach that connects agentic AI systems with enterprise software, infrastructure and tools enabled by Model Context Protocol.

MCP servers are the enterprise-grade integration surface for agentic systems. They expose tools, resources and prompts in a standardized way that allows agents to act within well-defined, auditable boundaries.

For example, users can gain insights about health and security posture across hybrid deployments. This integration occurs through connections with MCP servers that span technologies across the environment. Users can also implement changes to address any identified issue or to open a support ticket to resolve them.

While most implementations are still in early stages, MCP is gaining momentum. Its success in production environments depends on how well organizations address key challenges like security, resiliency, non-determinism and governance. As MCP adoption grows, the focus is expected to move toward orchestration—the intelligence that determines which agent or tool to activate, under what conditions and with what safeguards.