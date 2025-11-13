Powering the future of autonomous IT operations: Agentic AI-ready IBM Infrastructure

Enterprises have adopted hybrid and multi-cloud strategies while embracing generative AI and emerging agentic patterns. As enterprises accelerate their adoption of agentic AI to enable autonomous decision-making and intelligent automation across development, operations and security, a fundamental shift is underway. When AI agents manage routine and complex tasks with policy-aware autonomy, IT teams can focus on innovation and strategic initiatives.
The opportunity is clear: reimagine IT operations so that AI agents handle routine and complex tasks with policy-aware autonomy, allowing IT teams to focus on innovation and strategy.
AI agents are not stand-alone tools; they operate within complex hybrid enterprise ecosystems, interacting with data, systems and people. Their integration into workflows requires a rethinking of traditional IT processes and system integrations to support the transformation into an agentic enterprise.
To address this enterprise need, IBM has created a first-of-its-kind guide, Architecting Secure Enterprise AI Agents with MCP, which is verified by Anthropic. This guide introduces a structured, enterprise-ready methodology for designing, deploying and managing AI agents securely and at scale.
AI agents interact with AI tools that turn large language model (LLM) thoughts into actions. These tools allow AI agents to integrate into enterprise and external systems and data to either retrieve information or perform an action.
Foundational to this methodology is the adoption of a standardized approach that connects agentic AI systems with enterprise software, infrastructure and tools enabled by Model Context Protocol.
MCP servers are the enterprise-grade integration surface for agentic systems. They expose tools, resources and prompts in a standardized way that allows agents to act within well-defined, auditable boundaries.
For example, users can gain insights about health and security posture across hybrid deployments. This integration occurs through connections with MCP servers that span technologies across the environment. Users can also implement changes to address any identified issue or to open a support ticket to resolve them.
While most implementations are still in early stages, MCP is gaining momentum. Its success in production environments depends on how well organizations address key challenges like security, resiliency, non-determinism and governance. As MCP adoption grows, the focus is expected to move toward orchestration—the intelligence that determines which agent or tool to activate, under what conditions and with what safeguards.
The future of IT operations is autonomous, policy-driven and hybrid by design. IBM is building toward an environment where agentic AI systems can learn, reason and act safely across diverse technology stacks, including public cloud, private infrastructure, on premises and edge.
Over time, these systems are expected to gain greater agency under explicit guardrails, evolving from assistive recommendations to governed, closed-loop remediation and ultimately to self-optimizing operations. This vision reflects IBM legacy of prioritizing security and compliance in highly regulated industries.
Embracing this opportunity, we are on a journey to enable agentic AI-ready capabilities across the IBM Infrastructure portfolio. As an integral part of IBM strategy around hybrid cloud and AI, IBM Infrastructure delivers hybrid cloud infrastructure. It encompasses IBM Cloud®, IBM Z®, IBM Power®, IBM Storage and technical services from IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS).
To support this transformation, we have introduced agentic AI capabilities—including agents and MCP servers—across our portfolio. These enhancements position IBM Infrastructure to be fully agentic AI-ready, empowering intelligent automation and seamless integration across environments.
IBM Infrastructure products can now integrate with agentic IT applications, AI-enabled workflows and independent software vendor (ISV) solutions that support MCP. Management interfaces across IBM platforms are being enabled as MCP-compatible services, including:
Enterprise clients can leverage these MCP servers in IBM Infrastructure to gain a seamless experience across hybrid cloud deployments. They can integrate these IBM Infrastructure MCP servers into any of their preferred AI tools. Examples include IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®, Claude desktop or a custom AI orchestrator that enterprises build in-house—a provided tool that supports MCP for AI tool calling.
As illustrated in the following demo video, a representative enterprise, Acme Co. operates across a hybrid cloud environment. Their applications span virtual workloads on IBM Cloud VPC, cloud-native services on Red Hat® OpenShift® and AI inferencing powered by watsonx.ai®. These components are tightly integrated with on-premises enterprise data systems supported by IBM Storage.
When users encounter issues, pinpointing the root cause can be difficult due to the fragmented nature of APIs, logs and management interfaces across hybrid deployments. This challenge is where Model Context Protocol and agentic AI transform the experience—offering a unified, conversational interface that simplifies troubleshooting and accelerates resolution.
With MCP servers deployed across the hybrid cloud, Acme Co. can now leverage an integrated agentic AI experience. For example, a query about IBM Cloud health is routed to the IBM Cloud MCP server, while storage-related diagnostics are managed through the Storage Insights MCP server. Users can even check the support contract status for storage assets with the help of IBM Support Insights—all through a single agentic AI interface.
This enterprise agentic pattern, powered by MCP and agentic AI, streamlines operations and empowers teams to resolve issues faster and more intelligently
Enterprises are entering a new era of intelligent operations, where agentic AI and MCP servers converge to deliver a unified experience across the IT landscape. Developers, platform engineers, operators and support teams can now interact with purpose-built AI agents that connect seamlessly through MCP servers across IBM Cloud, IBM Storage, IBM Power, IBM Z and TLS environments.
These agents orchestrate actions across enterprise data and applications—whether hosted in the cloud or on premises—enabling smarter, faster and more secure operations.
Our goal is clear: to build a trusted, autonomous operations fabric for hybrid enterprises—powered by agentic AI at the core, connected through MCP, and differentiated by IBM’s orchestration and governance.