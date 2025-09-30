Designed to enable turnkey AI
Enterprises are facing real obstacles when it comes to scaling AI across the organization, such as data and integration complexity, shortages of the right skills, security and compliance risks, and more. IBM® Power® and IBM Spyre™ for Power remove these barriers through full stack optimization. The result? Simpler, faster, and safer AI adoption ready for the enterprise.
Improve inferencing at the point of data and implement automation that helps employees focus on higher-value work
Accelerated inferencing to process massive data volumes and seamless integration with IBM® watsonx.data®, Red Hat OpenShift AI, Red Hat AI Inference Server, and open-source frameworks
Security and compliance built directly into the platform for confidence to scale AI without compromising governance
Choose from a catalog of turnkey AI solutions that can be deployed with a single click to reduce setup complexity and accelerate time-to-value.
Run large and small language models directly on IBM Power processor-based servers with Spyre™, watsonx.data, Red Hat OpenShift AI, and Red Hat AI Inference Server integrated and tuned for enterprise workloads.
Harness both on- and off-chip acceleration and enterprise-class infrastructure optimized for both traditional and generative AI workloads.
Embed AI directly into enterprise knowledge bases with more than 8 million documents processed per hour and connect easily with open-source frameworks.
Predict IT issues, detect and fix incidents, and forecast and plan capacity.
Analyze medical images and automate claims and HER matching with digital assistants.
Detect fraud, enable anti-money laundering, and accelerate risk and underwriting processes.
Manage claims, prevent fraud, optimize underwriting, and support customer interactions.
The IBM Power E1180 is a high-end server built for the AI era, delivering autonomous operations, cyber resilience and hybrid cloud flexibility.
The IBM Power E1150 is a 4U rack server built for data-intensive workloads, offering up to 120 Power11 processor cores and 16 TB of DDR5 memory.
IBM Power S1124, a 4U rack server, delivers improved scalability, performance and security while delivering reliability and agility for mission-critical workloads.
The IBM Power S1122, a 2U rack server, extends mission-critical workloads across a hybrid cloud with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.
Learn how a hospital used AI and IBM technology to streamline cancer diagnostics, improving speed, accuracy, and focus on high-risk cases.
Learn how a family-owned distributor quickly recovered from a ransomware attack using IBM i and Power, restoring critical operations and driving modernization with generative AI tools.
Learn how a logistics provider used AI on IBM i and Power to cut order processing time by 80% and speed up handling 5X — boosting accuracy and customer response.
1. AI service of the IBM-supported catalog is delivered as one or a set of containers that can be deployed with a single deployment command. The provided UI for the catalog executes such commands in the backend based on a single click within the UI page of the respective AI service.
2. Single configuration enabled by exposed industry standard APIs to decouple services at the top and the backing inferencing service for all AI services that are part of the IBM-supported catalog. Any service that requires AI inferencing capabilities can connect inferencing services that provide OpenAI API or watsonx.ai API compliant inferencing endpoints (Spyre endpoint, RH AI Inferencing Server, IBM Cloud, OpenAI, Azure, AWS, GCP, ...). Services can run either on IBM Power or on IBM Power Virtual Server.