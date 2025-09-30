Enterprise AI with IBM Power

Designed to enable turnkey AI

The time for scaling AI is now

Enterprises are facing real obstacles when it comes to scaling AI across the organization, such as data and integration complexity, shortages of the right skills, security and compliance risks, and more. IBM® Power® and IBM Spyre™ for Power remove these barriers through full stack optimization. The result? Simpler, faster, and safer AI adoption ready for the enterprise.

Deploy AI in minutes   

One click to install the AI services from the IBM-supported catalog1 and only one configuration change to agilely move IBM-supported services between Power on prem and Power Virtual Server2
Boost productivity across teams

Improve inferencing at the point of data and implement automation that helps employees focus on higher-value work
Unlock value from enterprise data

Accelerated inferencing to process massive data volumes and seamless integration with IBM® watsonx.data®, Red Hat OpenShift AI, Red Hat AI Inference Server, and open-source frameworks
Simplify security and compliance

Security and compliance built directly into the platform for confidence to scale AI without compromising governance

Features  

Pre-built AI services   

Choose from a catalog of turnkey AI solutions that can be deployed with a single click to reduce setup complexity and accelerate time-to-value.
Optimized inferencing platform

Run large and small language models directly on IBM Power processor-based servers with Spyre™, watsonx.data, Red Hat OpenShift AI, and Red Hat AI Inference Server integrated and tuned for enterprise workloads.
Accelerated infrastructure

Harness both on- and off-chip acceleration and enterprise-class infrastructure optimized for both traditional and generative AI workloads.
Seamless integration

Embed AI directly into enterprise knowledge bases with more than 8 million documents processed per hour and connect easily with open-source frameworks.

Use Cases

IT Operations

Predict IT issues, detect and fix incidents, and forecast and plan capacity.
Healthcare

Analyze medical images and automate claims and HER matching with digital assistants.
Banking

Detect fraud, enable anti-money laundering, and accelerate risk and underwriting processes.
Insurance

Manage claims, prevent fraud, optimize underwriting, and support customer interactions.

Power servers

IBM Power E1180

The IBM Power E1180 is a high-end server built for the AI era, delivering autonomous operations, cyber resilience and hybrid cloud flexibility.
IBM Power E1150

The IBM Power E1150 is a 4U rack server built for data-intensive workloads, offering up to 120 Power11 processor cores and 16 TB of DDR5 memory.
IBM Power S1124

IBM Power S1124, a 4U rack server, delivers improved scalability, performance and security while delivering reliability and agility for mission-critical workloads.
IBM Power S1122

The IBM Power S1122, a 2U rack server, extends mission-critical workloads across a hybrid cloud with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.
IBM Power Virtual Server

A secure virtual server, offering a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point, on and off premises.
Client stories
SiPH

Learn how a hospital used AI and IBM technology to streamline cancer diagnostics, improving speed, accuracy, and focus on high-risk cases.

M.R. Williams

Learn how a family-owned distributor quickly recovered from a ransomware attack using IBM i and Power, restoring critical operations and driving modernization with generative AI tools.

Hans Geis

Learn how a logistics provider used AI on IBM i and Power to cut order processing time by 80% and speed up handling 5X — boosting accuracy and customer response.

Take the next step

Schedule a no-cost and no-risk 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.
Footnotes

1. ‎AI service of the IBM-supported catalog is delivered as one or a set of containers that can be deployed with a single deployment command. The provided UI for the catalog executes such commands in the backend based on a single click within the UI page of the respective AI service.

2. Single configuration enabled by exposed industry standard APIs to decouple services at the top and the backing inferencing service for all AI services that are part of the IBM-supported catalog. Any service that requires AI inferencing capabilities can connect inferencing services that provide OpenAI API or watsonx.ai API compliant inferencing endpoints (Spyre endpoint, RH AI Inferencing Server, IBM Cloud, OpenAI, Azure, AWS, GCP, ...). Services can run either on IBM Power or on IBM Power Virtual Server.