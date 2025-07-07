Optimized for AI. Simplified for IT. Secured for hybrid cloud.
IBM® Power® E1150 is a 4U server built for memory- and data-intensive workloads in midsize to large enterprises. With up to 120 IBM Power11 cores and 16 TB DDR5 memory, it supports multiple mission-critical workloads in hybrid environments. Its space-conscious design helps reduce costs, simplify operations and scale workloads without overprovisioning, making it ideal for organizations modernizing infrastructure while focusing on ROI and agility.
Perform live system updates while keeping services online—reducing disruption and improving IT staff productivity.
Enable rapid ransomware detection, response and recovery to protect high-value data from cyberattacks.
Improve operational efficiency to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and data center footprint, and contribute to a lower total cost of ownership.
Scale, adapt and grow, embedding AI into core operations while making business-driven workload placement decisions across a hybrid cloud.
Advanced threat detection and recovery mechanism, tightly integrated with IBM Storage solutions for immutable data protection and rapid business resumption.
A new energy mode with automated scheduling to dynamically manage power consumption, helping ensure optimal efficiency without impacting critical business.
On-chip AI engines to accelerate AI-driven insights, and scale your workloads to Power11 in IBM Power Virtual Server.
The IBM Power E1180 is a high-end server built for the AI era, delivering autonomous operations, cyber resilience and hybrid cloud flexibility.
IBM Power S1124, a 4U rack server, delivers improved scalability, performance and security while delivering class-leading reliability and agility for mission-critical workloads.
The IBM Power S1122, a 2U rack server, extends mission-critical workloads across a hybrid cloud with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.