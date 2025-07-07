IBM® Power® E1150 is a 4U server built for memory- and data-intensive workloads in midsize to large enterprises. With up to 120 IBM Power11 cores and 16 TB DDR5 memory, it supports multiple mission-critical workloads in hybrid environments. Its space-conscious design helps reduce costs, simplify operations and scale workloads without overprovisioning, making it ideal for organizations modernizing infrastructure while focusing on ROI and agility.