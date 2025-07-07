IBM Power E1150: The space-saving enterprise server

Optimized for AI. Simplified for IT. Secured for hybrid cloud.

Cost-efficient infrastructure built for AI 

IBM® Power® E1150 is a 4U server built for memory- and data-intensive workloads in midsize to large enterprises. With up to 120 IBM Power11 cores and 16 TB DDR5 memory, it supports multiple mission-critical workloads in hybrid environments. Its space-conscious design helps reduce costs, simplify operations and scale workloads without overprovisioning, making it ideal for organizations modernizing infrastructure while focusing on ROI and agility.
Business continuity

Perform live system updates while keeping services online—reducing disruption and improving IT staff productivity.
Cyber resilience

Enable rapid ransomware detection, response and recovery to protect high-value data from cyberattacks.
Optimized energy use, smarter operations

Improve operational efficiency to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and data center footprint, and contribute to a lower total cost of ownership.
Scalability and flexible growth

Scale, adapt and grow, embedding AI into core operations while making business-driven workload placement decisions across a hybrid cloud.

Features

IBM Power E1150 left facing product shot
Autonomous system maintenance

Automated updates and patches without interrupting mission-critical workloads and operations—improving service reliability and easing IT overhead.
IBM Power E1150 back facing product shot
IBM Power Cyber Vault capabilities

Advanced threat detection and recovery mechanism, tightly integrated with IBM Storage solutions for immutable data protection and rapid business resumption.
Person inserting IBM Power E1150 onto server rack
Intelligent energy management

A new energy mode with automated scheduling to dynamically manage power consumption, helping ensure optimal efficiency without impacting critical business.
IBM Power E1150 overhead product shot
AI and cloud-ready

On-chip AI engines to accelerate AI-driven insights, and scale your workloads to Power11 in IBM Power Virtual Server.

