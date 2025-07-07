IBM Power S1124 -Superior price performance

Autonomous IT built for the AI era

IBM® Power® S1124 is a 4U server designed for enterprises and regional data centers that need strong compute, memory and hybrid cloud flexibility. Supporting up to 60 IBM Power11 cores and 8 TB of memory, the Power S1124 server can run IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux® to power a variety of mission-critical workloads.

Enable solid business continuity, seamless scale, operational efficiency and modern workload management, without adding IT complexity.
Continuous operations

Run workloads continuously with automated updates —even during maintenance periods—reducing downtime and improving IT staff productivity.
Quantum-safe security

Safeguard your data with quantum-level protection to manage evolving compliance and governance needs.
Cyber resilience

Enable rapid ransomware detection, response and recovery to protect high-value data from cyberattacks.
Optimized energy use, smarter operations

Improve operational efficiency to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and data center footprint, and contribute to a lower total cost of ownership.

Features

IBM Power S1124 left facing product shot
Autonomous system maintenance

Simplified live updates with end-to-end process orchestration designed for zero planned downtime.
Ronnie Moodley and Ruby Zgabay inserting IBM Power S1124 onto server rack
Quantum-safe compliance management

System-wide protection with secure boot, cryptographic inventory and hardware-based encryption tools.
Power Cyber Vault back facing product shot with blue gradient background
IBM Power Cyber Vault capabilities

Advanced threat detection and recovery mechanism, tightly integrated with IBM Storage solutions for immutable data protection and rapid business resumption.
IBM Power S1124 back facing with blue gradient background
Intelligent energy management

A new energy mode with automated scheduling to dynamically manage power consumption, helping ensure optimal efficiency without impacting critical business SLAs.

Related servers

IBM Power S1122

The IBM Power S1122, a 2U rack server, extends mission-critical workloads across a hybrid cloud with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.
IBM Power E1150

The IBM Power E1150 is a 4U rack server built for data-intensive workloads, offering up to 120 Power11 processor cores and 16 TB of DDR5 memory.
IBM Power E1180

The IBM Power E1180 is a high-end server built for the AI era, delivering autonomous operations, cyber resilience and hybrid cloud flexibility.
IBM Power Virtual Server

A secure virtual server, offering a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point, on and off premises.
