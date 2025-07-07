IBM® Power® S1124 is a 4U server designed for enterprises and regional data centers that need strong compute, memory and hybrid cloud flexibility. Supporting up to 60 IBM Power11 cores and 8 TB of memory, the Power S1124 server can run IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux® to power a variety of mission-critical workloads.

Enable solid business continuity, seamless scale, operational efficiency and modern workload management, without adding IT complexity.