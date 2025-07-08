IBM® Power® S1122 is a dense 2U rack server designed for small to midsized businesses, remote branches and space-constrained environments. With up to 60 IBM Power11 cores and 4 TB of memory, it supports IBM® AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.

Built for cost-efficiency, hybrid cloud flexibility and simplified management, the Power S1122 server helps organizations run mixed workloads, scale easily and modernize infrastructure without complex replatforming.