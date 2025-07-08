IBM Power S1122 - High performance scale-out server

Autonomous IT built for the AI era

IBM® Power® S1122 is a dense 2U rack server designed for small to midsized businesses, remote branches and space-constrained environments. With up to 60 IBM Power11 cores and 4 TB of memory, it supports IBM® AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.

Built for cost-efficiency, hybrid cloud flexibility and simplified management, the Power S1122 server helps organizations run mixed workloads, scale easily and modernize infrastructure without complex replatforming.
Continuous operations

Enable zero planned downtime for maintenance with LPM and provide automated patching that keeps workloads running—ideal for teams with limited IT resources.1
Quantum-safe security

Safeguard your data with quantum-level protection to manage evolving compliance and governance needs.
Optimized energy use, smarter operations

Improve operational efficiency to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and IT tech footprint, and contribute to a lower total cost of ownership.
Scalability and flexible growth

Scale, adapt and grow, embedding AI into core operations while making business-driven workload placement decisions across a hybrid cloud.

Features

Autonomous system maintenance

Automated system updates in real time without downtime—keeping operations continuous and reducing pressure on lean IT teams.
Quantum-safe compliance management

Sensitive data protection with embedded cryptography, secure boot and cryptographic inventory—supporting compliance management without external tools.
AI and cloud-ready

On-chip AI engines to accelerate AI-driven insights, and scale your workloads to Power11 processor-based systems in IBM Power Virtual Server.
Intelligent energy management

A new energy mode with automated scheduling to dynamically manage power consumption, helping ensure optimal efficiency without impacting critical business SLAs.

Related servers

IBM Power S1124

IBM Power S1124, a 4U rack server, delivers improved scalability, performance and security while delivering class-leading reliability and agility for mission-critical workloads.
IBM Power E1150

The IBM Power E1150 is a 4U rack server built for data-intensive workloads, offering up to 120 Power11 processor cores and 16 TB of DDR5 memory.
IBM Power E1180

The IBM Power E1180 is a high-end server built for the AI era, delivering autonomous operations, cyber resilience and hybrid cloud flexibility.
IBM Power Virtual Server

A secure virtual server, offering a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point, on and off premises.
Footnotes

1. Based upon IBM internal testing of multiple upgrade scenarios (firmware, VIOS, etc.) utilizing Live Partition Mobility (LPM) support to migrate active partitions between systems with redundant Virtual I/O Server (VIOS).