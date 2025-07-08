IBM® Power® S1122 is a dense 2U rack server designed for small to midsized businesses, remote branches and space-constrained environments. With up to 60 IBM Power11 cores and 4 TB of memory, it supports IBM® AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.
Built for cost-efficiency, hybrid cloud flexibility and simplified management, the Power S1122 server helps organizations run mixed workloads, scale easily and modernize infrastructure without complex replatforming.
Enable zero planned downtime for maintenance with LPM and provide automated patching that keeps workloads running—ideal for teams with limited IT resources.1
Safeguard your data with quantum-level protection to manage evolving compliance and governance needs.
Improve operational efficiency to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and IT tech footprint, and contribute to a lower total cost of ownership.
Scale, adapt and grow, embedding AI into core operations while making business-driven workload placement decisions across a hybrid cloud.
Automated system updates in real time without downtime—keeping operations continuous and reducing pressure on lean IT teams.
Sensitive data protection with embedded cryptography, secure boot and cryptographic inventory—supporting compliance management without external tools.
On-chip AI engines to accelerate AI-driven insights, and scale your workloads to Power11 processor-based systems in IBM Power Virtual Server.
A new energy mode with automated scheduling to dynamically manage power consumption, helping ensure optimal efficiency without impacting critical business SLAs.
