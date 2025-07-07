Engineered for AI. Secured for business.
IBM® Power® E1180 is a full-rack server engineered for the largest and most complex mission-critical workloads harnessing up to 256 Power11 cores and 64 TB DDR5 memory. It delivers continuous availability, advanced cyber resilience and enterprise-grade AI acceleration. The scalability of the Power E1180 helps streamline operations and manage growing data demands with confidence.
Enable zero planned downtime for maintenance with LPM for your most essential business operations with improved IT staff productivity.1
Safeguard your data with quantum-level protection to manage evolving compliance and governance needs.
Speed up incident detection, response and recovery—preserving continuity and limiting business impacts.
Scale, adapt and grow, embedding AI into core operations while making business-driven workload placement decisions across a hybrid cloud.
Simplified live updates with end-to-end process orchestration designed for zero planned downtime.
System-wide protection with secure boot, cryptographic inventory and hardware-based encryption tools.
Advanced threat detection and recovery mechanism, tightly integrated with IBM Storage solutions for immutable data protection and rapid business resumption.
On-chip AI engines to accelerate AI-driven insights, and scale your workloads to Power11 in IBM Power Virtual Server.
The IBM Power E1150 is a 4U rack server built for data-intensive workloads, offering up to 120 Power11 processor cores and 16 TB of DDR5 memory.
IBM Power S1124, a 4U rack server, delivers improved scalability, performance and security while delivering class-leading reliability and agility for mission-critical workloads.
The IBM Power S1122, a 2U rack server, extends mission-critical workloads across a hybrid cloud with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.