IBM Power E1180: The most capable Power server

Engineered for AI. Secured for business.

Enterprise-grade AI acceleration

IBM® Power® E1180 is a full-rack server engineered for the largest and most complex mission-critical workloads harnessing up to 256 Power11 cores and 64 TB DDR5 memory. It delivers continuous availability, advanced cyber resilience and enterprise-grade AI acceleration. The scalability of the Power E1180 helps streamline operations and manage growing data demands with confidence.
Business continuity

Enable zero planned downtime for maintenance with LPM for your most essential business operations with improved IT staff productivity.1
Quantum-safe security

Safeguard your data with quantum-level protection to manage evolving compliance and governance needs.
Advanced cyber resilience

Speed up incident detection, response and recovery—preserving continuity and limiting business impacts.
Scalability and flexible growth

Scale, adapt and grow, embedding AI into core operations while making business-driven workload placement decisions across a hybrid cloud.

Features

Developer inspecting a Power 11 system
Autonomous system maintenance  

Simplified live updates with end-to-end process orchestration designed for zero planned downtime.
IBM Power E1180 left facing product shot
Quantum-safe compliance management

System-wide protection with secure boot, cryptographic inventory and hardware-based encryption tools.
IBM Power E1180 back facing product shot
IBM Power Cyber Vault capabilities

Advanced threat detection and recovery mechanism, tightly integrated with IBM Storage solutions for immutable data protection and rapid business resumption.
IBM Power E1180 overhead product shot
AI and cloud-ready

On-chip AI engines to accelerate AI-driven insights, and scale your workloads to Power11 in IBM Power Virtual Server.

Take the next step

Connect with an IBM expert to explore how Power E1180 supports AI, automation, and modernization.
Footnotes

Based upon IBM internal testing of multiple upgrade scenarios (firmware, VIOS, etc.) utilizing Live Partition Mobility (LPM) support to migrate active partitions between systems with redundant Virtual I/O Server (VIOS).