Speed data processing to create AI at scale

With the growth of AI applications, traditional computing can’t process the large amounts of data needed to run AI applications. AI accelerators are critical to speed the processing of data necessary to run AI.

Due to their unique design and specialized hardware, AI accelerators boost AI processing performance through capabilities such as parallel processing. This ability enables companies to innovate at scale and bring new AI applications to market sooner. 
Performance at scale

Minimize latency and boost speed with AI accelerators to have the resources you need to enable AI in production.
Improve productivity and efficiency

Automate repetitive tasks to free up resources and streamline operations so teams can focus on strategic initiatives.
Security and trust

Protect mission-critical data and meet compliance and regulatory requirements with AI delivered directly to your data.
Resource management

Optimize your enterprise’s energy and infrastructure costs with integrated AI accelerators.

IBM delivers AI acceleration to your critical information—wherever it resides. Built-in AI can boost insights, security, applications and more:

  • IBM® Telum II processors for IBM Z® and LinuxONE
  • IBM Spyre™ Accelerator cards for IBM Z, LinuxONE and Power®
  • GPUs and AI accelerators in IBM Cloud®
AI on IBM Z
Scale multiple enterprise AI models and provide real-time insights directly to transactional data with a full-stack solution.
AI on IBM LinuxONE
Boost cyber resilience with a scalable Linux® server built for enterprise workloads, powered by open source innovation and Red Hat OpenShift AI.
AI on IBM Power
Simplify deployment and attain real business value from enterprise data with trusted, readily available AI to improve productivity.
AI on IBM Cloud
Deploy AI in the cloud with GPUs and AI accelerators for use with a range of inferencing applications and frameworks.

What’s next for mainframes and AI?

Learn how, with new integrations and enhancements, mainframes are redefining their role in modern IT.

 IBM LinuxONE 5 gets a huge AI boost

Explore LinuxONE 5 technology and the AI use cases expected to be a good fit for this new enterprise-class server.

 Run AI workloads on IBM Power

Discover the top 5 reasons by IBM Power is a trusted foundation to empower your AI strategy.

 Scale enterprise AI on the cloud

Explore how scalable data processing helps produce higher quality IBM Granite® models.
Explore how IBM’s AI accelerators can help you speed innovation, optimize costs and bring AI closer to your mission-critical data.
