Mainframes are one of the most powerful computing platforms in the world. They can process more than 1 million transactions in just a second. Though often labeled as legacy systems, mainframes function as the technology backbone of the global economy.



So, what makes mainframes such powerful machines and why are they key to AI’s next big breakthrough? In this episode of AI Academy, Christian Jacobi explains how, with new integrations and enhancements, mainframes are redefining their role in modern IT.