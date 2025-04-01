Mainframes are one of the most powerful computing platforms in the world. They can process more than 1 million transactions in just a second. Though often labeled as legacy systems, mainframes function as the technology backbone of the global economy.
So, what makes mainframes such powerful machines and why are they key to AI’s next big breakthrough? In this episode of AI Academy, Christian Jacobi explains how, with new integrations and enhancements, mainframes are redefining their role in modern IT.
Examine the different elements that make up the current and next generation of mainframes and explore how a decades-long commitment to transformation and the importance of the architecture has resulted in a powerful, secure platform.
Imagine all of Amazon’s daily transactions in the US—roughly 12 million orders—processed in just 12 seconds? That’s what a modern mainframe makes possible.
Integrated AI accelerators for near real-time analytics and enhanced performance on the IBM Z platform.
Organizations aiming for true innovation are beginning to see mainframes and AI not as separate solutions, but as powerful partners.
