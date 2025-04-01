AI Academy
What's next for mainframes and AI?

Mainframes are one of the most powerful computing platforms in the world. They can process more than 1 million transactions in just a second. Though often labeled as legacy systems, mainframes function as the technology backbone of the global economy.

So, what makes mainframes such powerful machines and why are they key to AI’s next big breakthrough? In this episode of AI Academy, Christian Jacobi explains how, with new integrations and enhancements, mainframes are redefining their role in modern IT.

What you’ll learn
  • How mainframes deliver speed and scalability far beyond commodity servers
  • How mainframes address AI infrastructure needs better than other platforms
  • How an on-chip accelerator can enhance AI performance
We're working closely with the firmware team and the software team to make sure that we end up with a stack-optimized, end-to-end solution that clients can use. Christian Jacobi IBM Fellow and CTO, Systems Development IBM Infrastructure

How mainframes are rewriting the AI playbook

Examine the different elements that make up the current and next generation of mainframes and explore how a decades-long commitment to transformation and the importance of the architecture has resulted in a powerful, secure platform.

The modern mainframe: A computing powerhouse in the AI era

Imagine all of Amazon’s daily transactions in the US—roughly 12 million orders—processed in just 12 seconds? That’s what a modern mainframe makes possible.
IBM Telum processor on IBM Z

Integrated AI accelerators for near real-time analytics and enhanced performance on the IBM Z platform.

6 ways mainframes are a strategic asset in the AI era

Organizations aiming for true innovation are beginning to see mainframes and AI not as separate solutions, but as powerful partners.

