What are word embeddings?

The development of embedding to represent text has played a crucial role in advancing natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) applications. Word embeddings have become integral to tasks such as text classification, sentiment analysis, machine translation and more.

Traditional methods of representing words in a way that machines can understand, such as one-hot encoding, represent each word as a sparse vector with a dimension equal to the size of the vocabulary. Here, only one element of the vector is "hot" (set to 1) to indicate the presence of that word. While simple, this approach suffers from the curse of dimensionality, lacks semantic information and doesn't capture relationships between words.

Word embeddings, on the other hand, are dense vectors with continuous values that are trained using machine learning techniques, often based on neural networks. The idea is to learn representations that encode semantic meaning and relationships between words. Word embeddings are trained by exposing a model to a large amount of text data and adjusting the vector representations based on the context in which words appear.

One popular method for training word embeddings is Word2Vec, which uses a neural network to predict the surrounding words of a target word in a given context. Another widely used approach is GloVe (Global Vectors for Word Representation), which leverages global statistics to create embeddings.

Word embeddings have proven invaluable for NLP tasks, as they allow machine learning algorithms to understand and process the semantic relationships between words in a more nuanced way compared to traditional methods.