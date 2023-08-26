What is named entity recognition?

NER has come a long way since its inception, integrating innovative technologies and expanding prolifically in its usefulness along the way. However, there are a few noteworthy challenges to consider when assessing NER technologies.

While NER has made a lot of progress for languages like English, it doesn’t have the same level of accuracy for many others. This is often due to a lack of labeled data in these languages. Cross-lingual NER, which involves transferring knowledge from one language to another, is an active area of research that may help bridge the NET language gap.

Sometimes entities can also be nested within other entities, and recognizing these nested entities can be challenging. For example, in the sentence "The Pennsylvania State University, University Park was established in 1855," both "Pennsylvania State University" and "The Pennsylvania State University, University Park" are valid entities.

Furthermore, while general NER models can identify common entities like names and locations, they may struggle with entities that are specific to a certain domain. For example, in the medical field, identifying complex terms like disease names or drug names can be challenging. Domain-specific NER models can be trained on specialized, domain-specific data, but procuring that information can itself prove challenging.

NER models can also encounter broader issues with ambiguity (for instance, "Apple" could refer to a fruit or the tech company); entity name variation (e.g., "USA," "U.S.A.," "United States" and "United States of America" all refer to the same country); and limited contextual information (wherein texts and/or sentences don’t contain enough context to accurately identify and categorize entities).

Though NER has its challenges, ongoing advancements are constantly improving its accuracy and applicability, and therefore helping minimize the impact of existing technology gaps.