What is linear algebra for machine learning?

Many real-world datasets contain a large number of features (or variables) for each data point: sometimes in the hundreds, thousands or even millions. This is called high-dimensional data. While more features might seem like they should make models more accurate, they often make learning harder. High-dimensional data can be computationally expensive to process, memory-intensive to store and prone to overfitting, where a model memorizes noise instead of learning meaningful patterns.

Another challenge is the curse of dimensionality. As the number of dimensions grows, data points become increasingly sparse in the feature space, and the notion of “closeness” between points becomes less meaningful. This sparsity makes it difficult for algorithms to reliably detect relationships. Therefore, having the right tools to reduce the amount of features and extract the signals from the noise is pivotal. Dimensionality reduction is the process of transforming data from a high-dimensional space into a lower-dimensional one while preserving as much of the original structure and important information as possible. By reducing the number of features, practitioners can simplify models, improve generalization, speed up computations and often make helpful data visualizations.

Linear algebra is at the core of many dimensionality reduction techniques. For example, principal component analysis uses concepts like eigenvalues and eigenvectors to find new axes (principal components) that capture the maximum variance in the data, representing a meaningful attribute in the high dimensional dataset. By projecting the data onto the first few principal components, practitioners keep the most important patterns while discarding less useful variations.

For example, imagine a dataset describing thousands of customers with 100 different features each (age, income, spending in various product categories, etc.). Analyzing all 100 features at once would be slow and complex, and many of them may be redundant (for example, interest in “sports gear” often overlaps with “outdoor equipment”). PCA can reduce the dataset to just 2 or 3 components that summarize most of the variation in customer behavior, making it easier to visualize and run downstream algorithms more efficiently.

In short, dimensionality reduction is a way to distill complex data into its most informative parts, and linear algebra provides the mathematical machinery to make it possible.