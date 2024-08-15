What is model risk management?

If left unmanaged, model risk can wreak havoc on an organization’s finances, operations and reputation. Effective model risk management requires a framework that considers risk at every stage of a model’s lifecycle.



Management of model risk also entails following regulatory guidelines. In the US, for instance, the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released a supervisory guidance on model risk management (link resides outside ibm.com), which serves as a benchmark for an MRM framework.

Here are six common steps toward an effective model risk management framework:

1. Model risk identification

Identifying risks is the first step in model risk management. This involves conducting a model inventory and defining the risks associated with each model.

2. Model risk assessment

The next step is to measure and evaluate model risk. Enterprises can come up with a rating system that ranks model risks according to priority, probability of occurrence and the gravity of their effects, among other metrics.

In addition to individual model risk measurement, companies can consider aggregate model risk as well. Aggregate model risk refers to the risks posed by the dependencies and interactions among different types of models. For instance, the results of a healthcare diagnostics model might feed into a patient care prediction model. If the diagnostics model exhibits bias, then that bias might carry over to the prediction model, affecting who might get urgent care.

3. Model risk mitigation

Mitigating risk requires addressing its sources and causes. Here are a few risk mitigation strategies that can be integrated into a model risk management framework:

Audits and reviews: Companies can conduct their own internal audits of their models or employ third-party experts to carry out independent reviews.

Standards: Creating standards for the modeling process can help minimize risk. Standards can be crafted for data collection, the model design and development process, testing, documentation and model use.

Not all risks can be mitigated, so enterprises might still be subject to a certain amount of risk exposure. Therefore, organizations might find it helpful to set their risk appetite. This is the level of risk a company is willing and prepared to tolerate and can assume when it comes to its use of models.

4. Model validation

The validation process acts as an effective challenge of a model to check its quality and verify its results. Model validation is done after implementation and before release to model users. It encompasses both quantitative and qualitative approaches.

Quantitative model validation includes these strategies:

Backtesting is a form of outcomes analysis that uses real-world historical data to test a model, thus assessing its accuracy and effectiveness.

Challenger models are alternative models developed to challenge a “champion” model. Both champion and challenger models use the same data, and their results are compared to reveal any potential or hidden risks.

Sensitivity analysis examines how altering a specific variable under certain conditions affects other variables.

Stress testing applies simulations based on speculative or theoretical scenarios to see how a model responds.

Meanwhile, qualitative model validation considers factors such as a model’s suitability for its purpose and whether a model conforms to standards or complies with regulations.

5. Model monitoring

Model monitoring continually scrutinizes models to check whether they’re still functioning as intended and continue to perform as expected. It pinpoints any additional risks that might arise or updates needed as a result of changes to data, processes and regulations.

Model validation is typically part of the ongoing monitoring process. At this stage, monitoring and validation reports are produced and reviewed by the relevant stakeholders to recommend any necessary course of action.

6. Model governance

Model governance offers oversight of the entire modeling process. It establishes a system of ownership and control through policies and procedures. Sound model risk governance needs a varied team of decision-makers and stakeholders—from the board of directors and senior management to model owners, model developers and model users.