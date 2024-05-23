What is operational risk?

Operational risk is a summary of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people and systems or from external events.
It is one of the key types of risk that businesses and organizations face, alongside strategic risk, credit risk and market risk. Operational risk management (ORM) involves identifying, assessing and mitigating these risks to reduce the likelihood and impact of potential losses.
These are just a few examples of operational risks that can blindside a business if it is unprepared to manage such risks:
Every company faces many kinds of operational risks, ranging from those largely within the organization’s control, such as the risk of failing to comply with regulations, to factors that are completely outside the company’s ability to even predict, like an unanticipated pandemic outbreak.
As operations grow in complexity, for example, involving many types of operations across many systems and countries, the organization’s exposure to risk increases, making it more likely that some sort of operational failure will occur and impact the organization’s reputation or bottom line.
The types of risks involved in various business practices can be broadly categorized. Here are 6 categories commonly used to break out different types of risk.
These risks are related to the efficiency and effectiveness of internal processes. For example, errors or delays in processing transactions, inadequate procedures for handling customer complaints, supply chain breakdowns or failures in internal controls.
To avoid process risks, organizations can improve workflows by introducing automation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the chances of slowdowns, outages and shortages. Documentation of processes can also help senior management to see where improvements can be made.
Sometimes called “technology risk,” this refers to risks stemming from the use of technology and systems within an organization. Risk events might include bugs, system failures, cyberattacks or other cybersecurity failures, data breaches or inadequate IT infrastructure.
Systems can break down or be compromised in innumerable ways, and it’s up to chief technology officers (CTOs), chief information officers (CIOs), chief data officers (CDOs), and IT managers to help ensure that systems are safe, secure and running smoothly.
Financial risk encompasses the risk of financial loss from financial decision-making, such as insufficient cash flow to meet operational needs, bad investments or the risk of partners failing to fulfill their financial obligations to the organization.
This is a catch-all term used to describe any business risk resulting from strategic initiatives. Mergers and acquisitions, new product offerings and branding changes, all of these business decisions involve some element of risk.
These are risks arising from external factors beyond the control of the organization. Examples include natural disasters impacting physical assets, political instability and breakdown of financial services or failure of large financial institutions, sudden regulatory changes or pandemics.
Events that might trigger business disruptions occur outside the four walls of the organization all the time, and even though they can’t always be prevented, it’s up to operations managers to develop ways to anticipate them, quickly respond and maintain business continuity.
Operational risk assessment is the process of identifying, analyzing and evaluating the risks associated with the day-to-day operations of an organization. Operational risk cannot be avoided all the time. The goal of operational risk assessment is for stakeholders to identify risks, evaluate the level of risk and find ways to mitigate risks.
The first step is to identify potential risks within the organization's operational processes, systems and activities.
This involves gathering information and examining any operational elements and any risks they might involve that would impede the achievement of the organization's objectives.
Brainstorming, employee interviews and documentation review can be used to identify risks.
When risks have been identified, operations managers can analyze them to assess their likelihood and their potential impact on the organization.
This involves evaluating the frequency and severity of each risk and determining the acceptable level of risk exposure.
Various analysis techniques, such as risk matrices, scenario analysis and historical data analysis can be used to assess risks.
After analyzing risks, they are evaluated to prioritize them based on their significance to the organization.
Risks are typically categorized according to their severity and likelihood, allowing organizations to focus their resources on addressing the most critical risks first.
Risk evaluation involves considering factors such as the organization's risk tolerance, regulatory requirements and strategic objectives. Organizations quantify risk with key risk indicators (KRIs).
When risks have been assessed and prioritized, organizations develop and implement risk treatment strategies to manage and mitigate risk effectively.
Risk treatment strategies might include risk avoidance, risk reduction, risk transfer or risk acceptance. Organizations might also implement controls and safeguards to minimize the likelihood and impact of identified risks.
Operational risk assessment is an ongoing process, and risks should be regularly monitored and reviewed via internal audit to help ensure that risk management strategies remain effective.
This involves tracking changes in the organization's operational environment, assessing the effectiveness of implemented controls and updating risk assessments as needed.
Continuous monitoring and review allow organizations to adapt to evolving risks and maintain an effective risk management framework over time.
Understanding the differences between risk appetite, risk tolerance and risk profile is crucial for effective management of operational risk.
Risk appetite is broad and strategic, defining the overall approach to risk-taking. Risk tolerance is more specific, setting acceptable risk levels for particular areas. The risk profile provides a snapshot of the current risk landscape.
This is the overall level of risk that an organization is willing to accept in pursuit of its strategic objectives. It reflects the organization’s attitude toward risk-taking and its capacity to bear the risk of loss without jeopardizing its core mission and objectives. It aligns with long-term goals and strategy and can be expressed from low to high.
This is the specific level of risk that an organization is prepared to accept in a particular area or for a specific project. It provides more detailed thresholds within the broader ORM framework set by the risk appetite. Risk tolerance is typically expressed in more defined, measurable terms such as maximum acceptable loss or variance from budget.
A risk profile is a comprehensive summary of the types and levels of risk an organization currently faces. It includes an assessment of the likelihood and potential impact of various risks and how they are being managed.
The risk profile reflects the present risk exposure and risk management effectiveness, providing a complete picture of the risk landscape. The profile is regularly updated to reflect changes in the risk environment, emerging risks and the effectiveness of risk controls.
When risks have been identified, assessed and prioritized, organizations can work toward mitigating these risks. This process breaks out into several categories. Effective operational risk management involves choosing the optimal response to risk based on severity, immediacy and many other factors.
Operational risk management programs can be enhanced by the use of ORM software, which is designed to help organizations identify, assess, mitigate and monitor operational risks across their business operations, all in one environment.
ORM programs provide self-assessment tools for capturing and documenting various types of risk and allow users to record risk controls. Beyond identification, risk management software offers the ability to assess risks by using various analytical techniques like risk scoring methodologies and risk matrices.
When they’ve identified and assessed risks, users can use tools to mitigate and control them to reduce their likelihood and impact. When operational losses inevitably occur, risk management processes can help managers track incidents and determine responsibilities and remedies.
Software can also help with compliance management by offering tools for tracking laws, regulations and standards, and pinpointing areas where a company might have a compliance gap. Risk management software can also integrate with enterprise risk management (ERM) and other systems for risk data sharing and to streamline collaboration across cross-functional teams.
