There are several tactics and techniques an organization could take to make a risk mitigation plan. Organizations need to be cautious, however, not to copy from another organization. In most cases, a business has unique needs and must make its own risk mitigation plan in order to be successful.

It’s important to take the time to build a strong risk mitigation team to strategize and put together a plan that works. This risk mitigation plan should weigh the impact of each risk and prioritize the risks based on severity. While plans will vary by necessity, here are five key steps to building a successful risk mitigation strategy:

Step 1: Identify

The first step in any risk mitigation plan is risk identification. The best approach for this first step is to heavily document each of the risks and continue the documentation throughout the risk mitigation process.

Bring in stakeholders from all aspects of the business to provide input and have a project management team in place. You want as many perspectives as possible when it comes to laying out risks and finding as many as possible.

It’s important to remember that all team members in the organization matter; taking them into consideration when identifying potential risks is vital.

Step 2: Perform a risk assessment

The next step is to quantify the level of risk for each risk identified during the first step. This is a key part of the risk mitigation plan since this step lays the groundwork for the entire plan.

In the assessment phase you will measure each risk against one another and analyze the occurrence of each risk. You will also analyze the degree of negative impact the organization would face if the risk were to occur for risks such as cybersecurity or operational risks.

Step 3: Prioritize

The risks have been identified and analyzed. Now it’s time to rank the risks based on severity. The level of severity should have been figured out in the previous step.

Part of prioritization might mean accepting an amount of risk in one part of an organization to protect another part. This tradeoff is likely to happen if your organization has multiple risks across different areas and establishes an acceptable level of risk.

Once an organization establishes this threshold, it can prepare the resources necessary for business continuity across the organization and implement the risk mitigation plan.

Step 4: Monitor

The groundwork has been laid and now it’s time to execute. By this stage a detailed risk mitigation and management plan should be in place. The only thing left to do is to let the risks play out and monitor them continuously.

An organization is always changing and so are business needs; therefore, it’s important that an organization has strong metrics for tracking over time each risk, its category and the corresponding mitigation strategy.

A good practice might be setting up a weekly meeting time to discuss the risks or to use a statistics tool for tracking any changes in the risk profile.

Step 5: Report

The last step of the risk mitigation strategy is to implement the plan in place and then reevaluate it, based on monitoring and metrics, for efficacy. There is a constant need to assess and change it when it seems fit.

Analyzing the risk mitigation strategy is crucial to ensure it is up-to-date, adhering to the latest regulatory and compliance rules, and functioning appropriately for the business. Contingency plans should be in place if something drastic changes or risk events occur.