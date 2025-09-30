What is image classification?

This method relies on a strictly developed process of image collection and labeling to match the specific classification task or goal. This process is completed manually by experts who select key features of the image that provide the most visual information. Rule-based image classification groups similar pixel clusters into classes by applying these rules, which are constructed from specialized knowledge. It also allows for interpretable and customizable classification without relying on complex machine learning models.

Imagine a box of photographs that you are assigned to organize. The collection contains photographs of lakes, dogs and cars. Because you don’t have any high-tech tools at your disposal with this method, you need to create a list.

The list can look similar to the following:

For “cars,” look for tires, doors and side-view mirrors.”





For “dogs,” check for floppy ears, wagging tails and long noses.





For “lakes,” find photos with lots of water and shoreline.

This example demonstrates that rule-based classification relies on preset rules and tools made by humans. This method contrasts with letting a computer “learn” new rules for itself. This form of image classification can include techniques such as template matching and thresholding.

Template matching involves sliding a template image over a larger input image and calculating similarity metrics at each position to find regions that match the template image.

Thresholding segments images by converting pixel values to binary based on a set cutoff value. This method differentiates features from the background according to intensity.

Combined with rule-based reinforcement learning, these techniques contribute to robust and interpretable image classification systems. Rule-based classification can be completed by implementing k-nearest neighbor or random forest algorithms.