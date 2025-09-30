What is image classification?

Data collection and preprocessing: Gathering a large and diverse number of images for each group is the first step. The data must be labeled, then normalized. Normalizing and other data augmentation techniques include resizing images to fixed dimensions, normalizing pixel value and more.
Model selection: The next step in the workflow is model selection. The selected architecture is most likely a CNN. As discussed previously, the CNN begins to detect more complex features as the data moves through its layers.
Model training and validation: After selection, the labeled images are then divided into training datasets, validation datasets and test datasets. The network uses these sets to optimize and repeatedly adjusts its weights, minimizing errors between the predicted labels and the actual labels. The prevention of overfitting is assisted by validation data and this training process can continue until results have met a predetermined standard.
During this step, a human-annotated image dataset like ImageNet might be applied. ImageNet is a massive collection of over 14 million images. These images are all organized and labeled to teach computers to recognize objects in pictures. Each image in the database is tagged with specific categories called “synsets.” These synsets include things like “dog,” “car” or “apple” and use a framework called WordNet.
Feature extraction: In this step, contrary to the rule-based image classification, deep learning models learn their own features from the extracted raw image data. This approach allows the network to establish internal depictions to distinguish between groups or classes.
Evaluation and deployment: Next, the model is evaluated on test data and fine-tuned if necessary. The model is then deployed to make predictions on new images in a real-world environment if expected metrics are met.