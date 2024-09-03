Time series models: The quiet revolution in AI forecasting

Large language models may dominate headlines, but a different class of AI could change how businesses predict the future. Compact and efficient time series models are transforming forecasting across industries.

IBM’s TinyTimeMixer (TTM) exemplifies this trend. With fewer than one million parameters, TTM delivers robust predictions without the computational demands of its larger counterparts.

“Forecasting can be a powerful tool when applied correctly,” IBM Technical Strategist Joshua Noble explains. “The ability to predict demand, revenue, costs, device failure or market changes are all powerful assets for a business at any size.”

The AI industry has recently seen a surge of interest in smaller, more efficient language models. These compact models aim to deliver performance comparable to larger counterparts while requiring less computational power and memory. For instance, Mistral AI garnered attention with its Mixtral 8x7B model, which uses a mixture of experts approach to achieve high performance with a relatively small parameter count.

This trend towards “AI lite” reflects a growing focus on practical deployment and accessibility, potentially democratizing AI technology for a wider range of applications and devices.