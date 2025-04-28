What is DevOps security?

DevSecOps distributes and shares security responsibilities among the various development, operations and security teams involved.

The need for heightened DevOps security is due to the ubiquitous presence of active cyberthreats that has become part of the current condition. Theft and sabotage are not new elements of human behavior; only the type of materials stolen and the methodologies used to carry them out have been updated. Modern pirates seek lucrative data caches instead of gold treasure and use electronic thievery to carry out their crimes.

Such criminals have grown so adept at exploiting cybersecurity vulnerabilities within software systems—at all levels and stages of development—that forward-leaning organizations are now adopting ways to strengthen and enhance their security posture at each phase of development. DevSecOps fully supports this mission to counter security challenges like data breaches and other security vulnerabilities wherever they may lurk within the development process.

The rise of DevSecOps marks a shift in corporate attitudes about security issues. At one time, DevOps security was treated by many organizations as an afterthought. Security checks were implemented along with other final checks performed at the end of the SDLC. This often created situations where siloes could spring up and hide vulnerabilities, with the eventual corrections that needed to be made costing even more than they would have had they been flagged and fixed earlier.

Those old attitudes still exist, but for most, DevOps security has moved on significantly. DevSecOps fully recognizes the advanced complexity of the many types of threats now facing software development teams and seeks to deal with cybersecurity issues during an earlier stage or development and spread out the shared responsibility to counter security risks among more or all of the related team members.

This concept of baking enhanced security into a project starting at an earlier stage is known as “shift left.” The term supposes the viewer is looking at a left-to-right production timeline. Engaging in shift-left testing means integrating heightened testing at the left end of the chart, near the beginning of project activity.