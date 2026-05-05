Manage all your AI agents in one place with watsonx Orchestrate

Enterprises don’t need another way to build agents—they need a way to operationalize the agents they’ve already built. In large organizations, agents are being created everywhere—across different teams, tools and frameworks. Some are built in-house, some come from vendors and others are embedded in applications. As adoption grows, this diversity is only increasing.

Organizations want the flexibility to build and run AI agents from their tools of choice. In practice, most enterprises will continue to operate across multiple frameworks and development approaches. What has been missing is a way to manage that reality.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate is built on an open approach, bringing agents together into a single operational layer without requiring teams to rebuild what they already have. With its new agentic control plane capabilities, Orchestrate provides a simplified way to manage and govern an organization’s agentic estate, regardless of how those agents were built or where they run.