What is code quality?

High coding standards are to the software development process what proper mise en place and “working clean” are to the operation of a commercial kitchen. Practices that elevate the quality of your code can yield better functionality in the short-term, but their more important benefits are fewer issues, faster progress and lower maintenance costs in the long term.

The long-term benefits of higher-quality code can sometimes be difficult for programmers to communicate to management less versed in the minutiae of the software development lifecycle. Balancing the holistic benefits of optimal code with the immediate pressures of business priorities often entails complex tradeoffs. That said, a 2022 study of 39 proprietary production codebases asserted, among other findings,1 that:

Technical debt from rushed code wastes up to 42% of developers’ time.

Low-quality code leads to 15 times more defects than high-quality code.

Resolving issues in low-quality code takes (on average) 124% more time than resolving issues in high-quality code.

Higher-quality code increases the ease and speed of understanding, refactoring, debugging and adding new features to a codebase. Clear, consistent, well-written code facilitates smoother coordination across development teams and reduces the complexity and complications of code changes. It drives not only strong software quality, but also strong developer experience and user experience.

Whether a piece of code compiles and successfully executes its purpose at runtime is not enough to determine its overall quality. Writing code is not like completing a crossword puzzle, in which there exists one single way to correctly complete your task: there are often countless solutions to a given coding problem. Functionality therefore represents the mere for acceptable code. The value of high-quality code is manifested in its secondary effects on the context around it.