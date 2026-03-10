What is database optimization?

Databases power nearly every digital experience—from data processing pipelines to the application programming interfaces (APIs) those pipelines feed, to the business intelligence dashboards those APIs ultimately drive. But modern environments introduce complexity, if not pressure.

Today’s systems juggle a dizzying sequence of operations and tasks. Rapidly growing data volumes can lead to poorly organized schemas, misaligned partitioning and unintentional redundancies that impact decision-making and make every query a question of cost.

Consider that 90% of enterprise-generated data is unstructured.1 Parsing information from unstructured sources increases the load on indexing and query optimization. Without structure, even simple database queries can become latency-heavy operations.

AI further intensifies the challenge. Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), semantic search and embedding lookups—all fundamental to AI—depend on predictable response times, fast data access and optimized database paths. Yet only 12% of data and analytics professionals say their data is ready for AI.2 When retrieval is slow, model quality drops, resource usage spikes and costs rise across cloud infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, organizations are expected to deliver stable performance within budget constraints. Since database performance and cloud consumption are tightly linked, optimizing the data layer becomes a way to improve cost efficiency.

Cost optimization often begins with understanding how pricing models and cloud deployment choices influence daily operations. Because cloud pricing models typically account for compute, storage and input/output (I/O), reducing consumption across these categories can help keep systems stable and cost-effective as workloads scale, yielding the strongest returns in areas like: