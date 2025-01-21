What is Apache Parquet?

Organizations use different file formats to meet other data needs. Many traditional formats organize data in rows, optimizing for simple data transfers and readability.

Parquet takes a fundamentally different approach. It groups similar data types in columns. This columnar structure has helped transform how organizations handle large-scale analytics, enabling superior compression and targeted data access.

For instance, when analyzing customer transactions, a retail database that uses Parquet can access specific columns such as purchase dates and amounts without loading entire customer records. This ability to access specific columns can reduce both processing time and storage costs.

The Parquet format is valuable in 3 key areas:

Analytics workloads that process complex queries across billions of records.

Data lakes and data warehouses requiring efficient storage and rapid data retrieval.

Machine learning (ML) pipelines that analyze specific attributes across large training datasets.

Another reason for Parquet's widespread adoption is its compatibility with distributed systems and data tools, such as Apache Spark, Apache Hive and Apache Hadoop.