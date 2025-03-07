What is process optimization?

Process optimization is the act of improving business processes with structured methods and technologies – including automation and AI – to remove inefficiencies, increase quality and drive business value.

Process optimization helps organizations improve their project management and streamline operations, avoid bottlenecks and produce continuous improvement across multiple existing processes. For many organizations, it is a keystone of their digital transformation initiatives, since it uses technologies to optimize performance and automate processes.

Most modern organizations have a range of current processes that would benefit from step-by-step optimization, including financial operations, customer service and employee onboarding. Process optimization is especially important considering the digitization of many services - where actions take place on apps and websites.

Process optimization is a key component of business process optimization (BPO), which involves analyzing and improving existing business processes. And BPO is a component of business process management (BPM), the holistic strategy of managing processes. It is similar to business process improvement in that it drives greater operational efficiency.

BPO is a subdiscipline within business process management (BPM), a management approach that seeks understanding and control of all of the organization's repeatable business processes to introduce efficiency. BPI practitioners use popular process improvement methodologies, such as DMAIC, Lean, Six Sigma and the Kaizen method.