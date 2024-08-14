Workflow automation software and solutions

Manual and repetitive processes disrupt and slow operations, hurting productivity and growth. Workflow software helps you manage people, processes, and data. By using rules-based logic to automate business processes and reduce or eliminate time-consuming tasks, workflow software enables your teams to speed their work.
This increased efficiency not only minimizes human error but also empowers your team to focus on high-value tasks, boosting work quality and removing bottlenecks that hurt your bottom line. Automating business workflows allows you to optimize processes - seeing 80% of transactions being turned around in less than two hours - leading to increased productivity, enhanced customer experience, and continuous growth.
Provide a consistent and transparent user experience with reusable, standardized workflows.
Blend structured and unstructured processes seamlessly into a smooth, repetitive workflow.
TD Ameritrade reduced errors, improved operations, and reduced the time to create a customer account.
UWV launches a Dutch emergency employment program in six weeks with the help of IBM Automation.
Tatweer Building Company is helping the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia achieve its Vision 2030 with a digitally integrated approach to building schools.
Using the AI-powered IBM Process Mining solution to streamline order-to-cash processes.