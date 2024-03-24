IBM® Process Automation Manager Open Edition is a robust enterprise automation platform that provides a fully open-source foundation for developing rapid, lightweight, cloud-native business automation applications. By relying on an open-source development model and benefiting from communities such as Kogito, Drools and jBPM, this solution helps organizations address unique and complex requirements efficiently and cost-effectively with maximum flexibility.
The easy-to-use tools for process and decision management allow organizations to gain end-to-end visibility of the process lifecycle—from modeling, simulation and testing to deployment, monitoring and optimization.
IBM Process Automation Manager Open Edition, previously known as Red Hat Process Automation Manager, is a platform for modeling and automating business processes, case management and decisions. Built on open-source technologies and compliant with industry standards such as Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) and Decision Model and Notation (DMN), it provides seamless integration of automation services with both traditional and third-party applications.
Simplify development, testing and deployment of workflows and decisions with a new web-based design tool and development environments such as Visual Studio Code (VS Code). Foster better synergy across teams, minimizing the risk of errors or communication gaps and improving validation of business assets to reduce development time.
Protect your investments and avoid vendor lock-in by taking advantage of an open-source, vendor-neutral solution. Gain visibility into the source code to seamlessly adapt it to your business requirements.
Benefit from the transparency, scalability and dynamic nature of open-source solutions and access a community of like-minded professionals where you can share your knowledge, gain insights and drive collective innovation to improve business operations.
Optimize process visibility to make more informed decisions and improve supply chain efficiency with automated processes and real-time data monitoring.
Enhance your customer experience with automated workflows that enable timely actions on inquiries and complaints, improving both satisfaction and loyalty.
Streamline and automate compliance workflows to meet regulatory requirements efficiently and cost-effectively.
Automate financial transactions and procurement processes to reduce errors, save time and ensure transparency.
Accelerate application development by using familiar and trusted technologies. Use hot-reload features to quickly evaluate the results from code changes and measure the potential effects on code, processes and decisions. Take advantage of a rapid development cycle with a modern runtime and ecosystem.
Explore the flexibility of the solution to design business applications tailored for each scenario. Configure each service with the desired capabilities, to design enterprise applications that, for instance, operate as event-driven microservices, suitable for hybrid and multi-cloud deployment models.
Build highly scalable, reliable and flexible business applications on the cloud or on premises according to your business requirements. Eliminate the complexity of container orchestration by using platforms such as Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform and Kubernetes (link resides outside ibm.com).
Improve runtime and cut costs by reducing resource consumption with the lightweight, high-performance design of Quarkus (link resides outside ibm.com) and Spring Boot. Use the modern Java stack to move from traditional Java applications to serverless solutions that can be scaled down to zero when not in use.
Focus on core assets and save time by automatically generating domain-driven APIs based on your processes and decision models.
Use the full capabilities of Kogito powered by Drools, the leading open-source Java rules engine, and jBPM for process automation to perform a fast and reliable evaluation of business flows, rules and complex event processing. Enhance processes and decision-making by deploying solutions designed to work together.
At IBM, support goes beyond simply fixing issues. With deep technical and industry knowledge and armed with award-winning AI technology, IBM Support collaborates across our entire company of researchers, offering managers, engineers and developers to help you and your business succeed.
Extract your rules away from your code and manage them separately, modifying them dynamically as the business changes.
Ensure consistent and predictable experiences by executing the right process at the right time and using the same process regardless of channel.
Visualize business processes and their outcomes to see how your business is operating, and ensure the right work is being done by the right people at the right time.
Take advantage of modern cloud architectures to save money, increase agility and improve flexibility.
Build custom, cloud-native applications that automate business decisions with open-source software.
Create flexible, cloud-native applications to automate business processes and decisions.
Analyze workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance with an end-to-end automation platform.
Explore these resources for news, support or answers to your questions.
Join the Business Automation Manager Open Editions user group to deepen your skills and understanding, stay current with the latest content, share insights and collaborate on new projects.
Access documentation that can help you get started, explore features and dive deeper into advanced functionalities of IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions.
Explore the IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions FAQ resource for answers to commonly asked questions and valuable insights.