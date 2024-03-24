Home Business automation Business Automation Manager Open Editions IBM Process Automation Manager Open Edition
Drive efficiency and innovation with open-source, cloud-native process automation
Try it now
Flat illustration of UI elements of IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions product

IBM® Process Automation Manager Open Edition is a robust enterprise automation platform that provides a fully open-source foundation for developing rapid, lightweight, cloud-native business automation applications. By relying on an open-source development model and benefiting from communities such as Kogito, Drools and jBPM, this solution helps organizations address unique and complex requirements efficiently and cost-effectively with maximum flexibility.

The easy-to-use tools for process and decision management allow organizations to gain end-to-end visibility of the process lifecycle—from modeling, simulation and testing to deployment, monitoring and optimization.

 Optimize your business with open-source process automation

IBM Process Automation Manager Open Edition, previously known as Red Hat Process Automation Manager, is a platform for modeling and automating business processes, case management and decisions. Built on open-source technologies and compliant with industry standards such as Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) and Decision Model and Notation (DMN), it provides seamless integration of automation services with both traditional and third-party applications.
Benefits Streamline process automation and drive operational improvement efficiently and cost-effectively with IBM Process Automation Manager Open Edition Optimized development and collaboration across teams

Simplify development, testing and deployment of workflows and decisions with a new web-based design tool and development environments such as Visual Studio Code (VS Code). Foster better synergy across teams, minimizing the risk of errors or communication gaps and improving validation of business assets to reduce development time.

 Open source, open standards

Protect your investments and avoid vendor lock-in by taking advantage of an open-source, vendor-neutral solution. Gain visibility into the source code to seamlessly adapt it to your business requirements. 

 Community-driven innovation

Benefit from the transparency, scalability and dynamic nature of open-source solutions and access a community of like-minded professionals where you can share your knowledge, gain insights and drive collective innovation to improve business operations.
Use cases Supply chain optimization

Optimize process visibility to make more informed decisions and improve supply chain efficiency with automated processes and real-time data monitoring.

 Customer service

Enhance your customer experience with automated workflows that enable timely actions on inquiries and complaints, improving both satisfaction and loyalty.

 Regulatory compliance

Streamline and automate compliance workflows to meet regulatory requirements efficiently and cost-effectively.

 Finance and procurement

Automate financial transactions and procurement processes to reduce errors, save time and ensure transparency.
Features
Developer-centric tools  

Accelerate application development by using familiar and trusted technologies. Use hot-reload features to quickly evaluate the results from code changes and measure the potential effects on code, processes and decisions. Take advantage of a rapid development cycle with a modern runtime and ecosystem.
Architectural flexibility

Explore the flexibility of the solution to design business applications tailored for each scenario. Configure each service with the desired capabilities, to design enterprise applications that, for instance, operate as event-driven microservices, suitable for hybrid and multi-cloud deployment models.
Cloud-native automation  

Build highly scalable, reliable and flexible business applications on the cloud or on premises according to your business requirements. Eliminate the complexity of container orchestration by using platforms such as Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform and Kubernetes (link resides outside ibm.com).

Improve runtime and cut costs by reducing resource consumption with the lightweight, high-performance design of Quarkus (link resides outside ibm.com) and Spring Boot. Use the modern Java stack to move from traditional Java applications to serverless solutions that can be scaled down to zero when not in use.
Effortless development with code generation

Focus on core assets and save time by automatically generating domain-driven APIs based on your processes and decision models.
Intrinsically compatible workflows and rules

Use the full capabilities of Kogito powered by Drools, the leading open-source Java rules engine, and jBPM for process automation to perform a fast and reliable evaluation of business flows, rules and complex event processing. Enhance processes and decision-making by deploying solutions designed to work together.
Why work with IBM Get access to IBM Global Support

At IBM, support goes beyond simply fixing issues. With deep technical and industry knowledge and armed with award-winning AI technology, IBM Support collaborates across our entire company of researchers, offering managers, engineers and developers to help you and your business succeed.

 Adapt rapidly to market changes

Extract your rules away from your code and manage them separately, modifying them dynamically as the business changes.

 Improve customer experiences

Ensure consistent and predictable experiences by executing the right process at the right time and using the same process regardless of channel.

 Increase productivity

Visualize business processes and their outcomes to see how your business is operating, and ensure the right work is being done by the right people at the right time.

 Maximize your cloud investment

Take advantage of modern cloud architectures to save money, increase agility and improve flexibility.
Related solutions IBM Decision Manager Open Edition

Build custom, cloud-native applications that automate business decisions with open-source software.

IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions

Create flexible, cloud-native applications to automate business processes and decisions.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation

Analyze workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance with an end-to-end automation platform.

Get help

Explore these resources for news, support or answers to your questions.

 Community

Join the Business Automation Manager Open Editions user group to deepen your skills and understanding, stay current with the latest content, share insights and collaborate on new projects.

 Product documentation

Access documentation that can help you get started, explore features and dive deeper into advanced functionalities of IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions.

Frequently asked questions

Explore the IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions FAQ resource for answers to commonly asked questions and valuable insights.
Get started with IBM Process Automation Manager Open Edition

Unlock the potential of your business processes with open-source automation capabilities.

 Try it now