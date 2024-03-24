IBM® Process Automation Manager Open Edition is a robust enterprise automation platform that provides a fully open-source foundation for developing rapid, lightweight, cloud-native business automation applications. By relying on an open-source development model and benefiting from communities such as Kogito, Drools and jBPM, this solution helps organizations address unique and complex requirements efficiently and cost-effectively with maximum flexibility.

The easy-to-use tools for process and decision management allow organizations to gain end-to-end visibility of the process lifecycle—from modeling, simulation and testing to deployment, monitoring and optimization.