IBM® Decision Manager Open Edition is an open-source platform for automating business logic by using open standards and delivering highly scalable decision services on the cloud.
Collaboration between business experts and IT teams, along with a modern technology set, allows developers to focus on areas of expertise where they excel and manage time with maximum efficiency. An enhanced development experience, combined with developer-centric tools, helps organizations to quickly adapt and react to ever-changing market trends and requirements.
IBM Decision Manager Open Edition, designed to streamline critical rule evaluation, can easily manage the execution of thousands of rules, enabling organizations to eliminate bias, reduce costs and increase workforce efficiency for an optimized decision process. By offering different implementation options, ranging from business-friendly models such as Decision Model and Notation (DMN) to highly flexible rules with advanced real-time decision-making and complex event processing, this solution provides you with a holistic, intuitive and simplified decision automation strategy.
IBM Decision Manager Open Edition is a platform for automating cloud-native decision services with open standards backed by high performance engines suited for heavy workloads and complex decision-making.
Join our webinar to explore cloud-native vs. traditional application servers deployments for optimal performance
Automate and optimize decisions with an intuitive and developer-friendly solution designed to foster collaboration between developers and business experts. Create and test decisions in real time, with familiar tools such as Visual Studio Code (VS Code) or with less technical web-based authoring tools such as Canvas. Deliver up-to-date rules more frequently with reduced errors caused by communication gaps.
Meet the needs of today's businesses with IBM Decision Manager Open Edition, which offers a rules engine that simultaneously and effortlessly evaluates thousands of rules. With an optimized algorithm designed specifically for modern decision-making solutions, it delivers high performance even on cloud-native and multi-core platforms.
Easily create event-driven containerized decision microservices ready for production deployment on cloud platforms such as OpenShift and Kubernetes, without the need of extra Java code. Based on your business assets, IBM Decision Manager Open Edition automatically generates integration APIs for external services communication.
Use open industry standards, such as Decision Model and Notation (DMN), to ensure delivery of high-value business logic and decision services. Gain flexibility and independence to work across platforms and environments to optimize and automate decisions, ensuring the longterm maintainability and interoperability of business rules.
Easily validate the business rules you incorporate into your decision services, so your technical teams can integrate the credit-scoring validations with the services and applications in their ecosystem.
Enhance customer experiences with automated workflows that enable timely actions on inquiries and complaints, improving both satisfaction and loyalty.
The calculation of a premium is dependent on a set of rules. Decision Manager employs high-performing algorithms to calculate the value of the premium for each specific scenario.
Use decisions and rules to help ensure that your organization is compliant with laws and regulations while delivering regulation-compliant solutions with data security and integrity.
Get started quickly by using familiar tools such as VSCode boosted by IBM tools, for easy ways to maintain and test decision models. Additionally, improve productivity and optimize the development cycle with a modern runtime and ecosystem by using hot-reload features to modify source codes and evaluate the effects on code and decisions in real time.
Build decision services based on your business needs. Run IBM Decision Manager Open Edition on premises or on hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures while relying on architecture best practices, automation capabilities and outstanding performance. Make the most of different public cloud services and easily transition between them when necessary for a better, more cost-effective offering or to meet compliance requirements.
Build highly scalable, reliable and flexible business applications on the cloud or on premises according to your business requirements. Eliminate the complexity of container orchestration by using platforms such as Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform and Kubernetes. Improve runtime and cut costs by reducing resource consumption with the lightweight, high-performance design of modern runtimes and rely on the power of Java to deliver serverless decision solutions.
Automatically generate domain-driven APIs based on customized decision models to focus on core business rules and providing quality experiences to developers.
Choose the dynamic design options that best meet your business requirements. Take advantage of event-driven architecture to allow decision services to respond instantaneously to events, without the need for additional integration code. Or, invoke rules in a predefined order by orchestrating a rules flow derived from BPMN model. This architectural flexibility results in clear separation of domains plus independence of development teams. The design aligned with recommended practices for microservices provides better maintainability of the solution.
Build custom, cloud-native applications that automate business decisions with open-source software.
Create flexible, cloud-native applications to automate business processes and decisions.
Analyze workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance with an end-to-end automation platform.
Unlock the potential of your business processes with open-source automation capabilities.
Join the Business Automation Manager Open Editions user group to deepen your skills and understanding, stay current with the latest content, share insights and collaborate on new projects.
Access documentation that can help you get started, explore features and dive deeper into advanced functionalities of IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions.