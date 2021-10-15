What is process mining?

By combining data mining and process analytics, organizations can mine log data from their information systems to understand the performance of their processes, revealing bottlenecks and other areas for improvement. Process mining leverages a data-driven approach to process optimization, allowing managers to remain objective in their decision-making around resource allocation for existing processes.

Information systems, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) or customer relationship management (CRM) tools, provide an audit trail of processes with their respective log data. Process mining utilizes this data from IT systems to create a process model or process graph of the real process. From here, the end-to-end process is examined, and the details of it and any variations are outlined.

Specialized algorithms can also provide insight into the root causes of deviations from the norm. These algorithms and visualizations enable management to see if their processes are functioning as intended; if they aren’t, they arm them with the information to justify and allocate the necessary resources to optimize them. They can also uncover opportunities to incorporate robotic process automation (RPA) into processes, expediting any automation initiatives for a company.

Process mining focuses on different perspectives, such as control flow, organizational, case and timestamps. While much of the work around process mining focuses on the sequence of activities—i.e., control—the other perspectives also provide valuable information for management teams. Organizational perspectives can surface the various resources within a process, such as individual job roles or departments, and the time perspective can demonstrate bottlenecks by measuring the processing time of different events within a process.

In 2011, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) published the Process Mining Manifesto in an effort to advance the adoption of process mining to redesign business operations. While proponents of process mining, like the IEEE, promote its adoption, Gartner notes that market factors will also play a role in its acceleration. Digital transformation efforts will prompt more investigation around processes, subsequently increasing the adoption rate of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, task automation and hyperautomation. The pace of these organizational changes will also require businesses to exercise operational resilience in order to adapt. As a result, enterprises will increasingly lean on process mining tools to achieve their business outcomes.